“5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” With Dr. William Seeds & Cameron Kim

Don’t eat bad food like instant or greasy food, flour and sweets. People pay a lot of attention to good food and medicine but tend to neglect bad food. If you do not control your intake of bad food, eating a lot of good food and medicine may not help much. Most people seem to miss that part. Why don’t we take an interest in forming a habit of not eating bad food?

I had the pleasure of interviewing Cameron Kim, the co-founder of Honey Jarret, a 100% clean beauty brand made for the modern, on the go woman. All of Honey Jarret’s products are made only using 100% clean, natural and richly concentrated ingredients that are non-toxic and non-harmful to the skin.

Thank you for joining us Cameron. Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

I majored in visual design in the university and I started my career as a designer in an IT firm. Then one day, a university junior launched a new brand in the cosmetic business, and he asked me for help, and I said why not! So, I gave up a well-recognized career as a designer at a big IT firm at the time and moved to a small company and started working on something I had never done before. What happened by chance became the most i mportant job of my life!

Because the new beauty company was small, I took charge of planning, purchasing, design, production management, sales, and human resources, etc. and it was more fun than I thought. And back then, there was little data to refer to as the cosmetics industry was just starting to take off. I freely made products from my own perspective like drawing pictures on a piece of white paper. The cosmetic brand grew rapidly, and I grew alongside.

The most interesting thing I found is that if you have the passion and talent in something, you can learn very quickly and do very well.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I planned my first brand, I tried to benchmark the brand against successful ones in the market and applied all the trending keywords. It was portrayed as a perfect imported brand with all kinds of benefits. It did look plausible for a while, and the sales were moderately good. But at a later stage, during an important buyer meeting, the flaw of the brand was revealed. The brand tried to incorporate too many concepts and there was no core and original concept. As a result, the company failed to attract further investments.

What I have learned is that to be a successful brand and have loyal customers, it needs to have a clear concept that is easily understood. The message should be frank and the philosophy clear.

There should also be a sales and marketing plan and procedure, like which market to launch at and what distribution channels to use, etc. And it should be executed step by step with proper documentation. I had a painful experience with my first brand when I launched the BB cream and suddenly there were more than 1 million oral orders from Japan. Because of the tight schedule, I had to send the products without a proper purchase order sheet. At the end, all the goods were returned to the company due to a problem with the container and the company was in crisis. That was a traumatic but valuable lesson for me.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am most grateful to my mother. She is my mother, friend, confidant, spiritual mentor and advisor!

When I have a problem at work, I typically try to find my own way to solve it without telling anyone. The only person that I feel comfortable calling for help is my mother!

When I was young, I didn’t know her well, but after independence, I found my mother playing another role. When I went to my mother with a problem, every time the answer she gave me was amazing and more than I can imagine.

I often hear from my subordinates, “Cameron, You’re my role model,” I thought about it and I must say I learned all my ways of dealing with people sincerely from my mother. She also taught me how to look at life and how to treat people and how to try hard to get what I want but at the same time control my compulsion.

From the bottom of my heart, I’d like to say think you to my dearest mother.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

Today, health and wellness is the major trend and the clean beauty concept was born because we want beauty products to put our skin health and wellness as the first and foremost consideration.

Honey Jaret is a clean beauty brand that aims at providing essential makeup and skincare products for 21st century living. We are obsessed with the ingredients and formulations. We do a lot of research and testing to find ingredients and the formulation that are not just least irritating to the skin, but actually do good to the skin over time. We also try to be transparent with the ingredient list as well as the production process.

Besides using ingredients that are good for the skin, we pay attention to the comfort and experience of the consumers. We try to improve customers’ skin health and also their lifestyle. We continuously look for and consider customer opinion and make customer experience, satisfaction and happiness a crucial part of our product development process. All products of Honey Jarret are thoughtfully formulated, ethically sourced, meticulously produced, and honestly priced.

In addition, we are adamant on no animal testing, and we use eco-friendly packages to promote ethical standard of the industry and the world.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Don’t eat bad food like instant or greasy food, flour and sweets. People pay a lot of attention to good food and medicine but tend to neglect bad food. If you do not control your intake of bad food, eating a lot of good food and medicine may not help much. Most people seem to miss that part. Why don’t we take an interest in forming a habit of not eating bad food? Walk whenever possible. Walking helps to refresh the mood and helps your health overtime. Try what you have not tried. Life can become stale after a certain age and it is important to try new things. The human brain will be refreshed when one does something new. Now it is ever more important to live young in an age of human longevity. Try to do something you have not done before. I like new things and try to pursue them like tasting new food, going to unique exhibitions, visiting new streets, listening to new genres of music, and learning musical instruments. Spare time to look back on your life and do close-range travel. When you get older, you tend to resolve your problems based on your life experience rather than knowledge. However, getting a realization of your own life is not easy because modern life is typically busy. I sometimes go on a one-night, two-day trip alone. Preparation is easy and quick. The purpose of the short trip is just to feel the things that come to your mind. You may come to realize something in a subtle or intense manner. It makes me realize that my time is precious, and that motivates me to be more thankful and live harder. Life is no longer lonely if you know how to enjoy a date with yourself. Have your own happy hobby. There is a saying, ‘My mood is my attitude.’ We need to try something deliberately to feel better. Dance, music, movies, mountain climbing, travel, exercise, cooking are just examples. It takes effort, but it is important to find something that you can do continuously and make your mood more pleasant.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

In the modern age, we meet people more and more often because besides face-to-face meeting, we meet people online, and also through virtual reality. Our look has become ever more important and people do make-up to make sure they are pretty/professional/ elegant , etc. Doing make-up has become an essential routine. My mission is to make skin care products that allow people to apply make-up comfortably and freely; and to make cosmetic products that help to improve their look and their skin at the same time.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

The following are the 5 questions I would ask someone thinking about starting a business.

Is it clear to you why you are starting this job? Does this job suit you?

Have you made enough investigations and plans? Do you have a reasonable forecast on different aspects, including goals, funding, budgets, staffing, sales methods, distribution networks and marketing? A detailed business plan is crucial.

Is this job fit for the times and does it have a powerful impact? Is it a long-term prospect?

An alternative in case of failure: Can I survive as a working-level worker if I fail? Do you have a Plan B?

Have you heard adequate opinions and advice from others around you? (like what fits me well and what I can do well and what I am weak at.) If you do not plan with a long-term perspective, you may easily get discouraged and give up.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

From my personal perspective, I choose mental health.

Our earth already has serious environmental problems. Every time I go out, I must wear a mask and it is not easy to do outdoor activities due to fine dust. And while different efforts are made to deal with that, the environmental problem will be with us at least in the short term. Therefore, the first thing we must address is our mental health, so we can have the right attitude and be considerate to others as well as the environment. We need to deal with problems inside ourselves first.

The metal health situation is increasingly serious. I see friends suddenly suffering from mental problems. And even after they visit the hospital, they cannot find the cure. I feel we are still insensitive to the widespread problem of mental health and we still lack good cures for the disease. The recent compulsory social distancing has surely added to the problem.

I urge that there be more focus and initiative on the general mental health of people. We must know ourselves better and try to take good care of our mental health. Then we have a chance of having the right attitude and keeping the precious things around us.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

Instagram : kimy00m