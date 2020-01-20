5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Founded My Businesses With Alex Bostanian

What do you hope your followers gain from keeping up with your life?

I like to be as diverse as possible with my posts. I Post pictures of my lifestyle, travels, businesses, social gatherings, hobbies, etc… To inspire, inform, educate, and impart my wisdom and experiences for whatever it’s worth. I want to show the world regardless of one’s social and financial status, we are all just human.

You have such a large social media presence, what advice would you give others trying to grow their platforms?

Don’t be timid! Share what you love! There’s no such thing as normal! Not everyone’s going to accept you for whom you are, and that’s their problem! Be consistent with your posts! Engage with your followers and make a connection with them! Apart from social media, we can all learn a lot from each other.

You have lived in so many different countries like Greece, Spain, France and Japan! What was it like and what was your favourite?

Haha I moved around a lot growing up which caused a lot of instability, conversely it also taught me to be very resilient and adaptive down the line.

Traveling and living in so many diverse places contributed to my love of culture, history, and language learning. I currently speak English, Japanese, and Armenian. And abit of Spanish and French… I hope to become well versed in both Spanish and French, and expand my repertoire of languages in the near future. I loved living in each country as I spent different times of my childhood in each place, gaining different kinds of experiences along the way. My favourite country however would probably have to be Japan! Japan is the first country I moved to on my own. It’s where I learned to live alone, learn about myself and the world, establish myself in a new place, learn a new language, haha all while learning to do my laundry all by myself! Living in Japan was definitely a transformative time for me!

What are some of your hobbies?

Yoga, singing, acting, cooking, photography

You are a man of many talents and have co-founded many business within the entertainment / Media, to Real estate development and then even on the health and wellness side. What made you start these companies and what advice would you give others that want to do the same?



As cliche as this may sound, Find a business/product you can relate to! That you’re passionate about! A higher purpose than just profiting! It’s an easier route to take, one in which you can motivate yourself to grow along with!

Did you always want to be famous or was this something that happened unexpectedly?

Since I was born I had a great affinity for theater, music, and the arts, I always wanted to be involved in the entertainment industry in some capacity! Early on I started with acting and vocal lessons, auditioning for the lead role in all my school plays and eventually progressed to commercials, TV, and independent plays