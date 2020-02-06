5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Founded Music Writing Career

What made you start writing music?

Writing music came late for me in my career. It’s always just been Djing up until mid 2018. I realized I had hit a brick wall in the industry and the next step was to start releasing my own original music. I had messed around with writing music as a hobby in my early teens so I thought I would get back into it but this time it wasn’t a hobby, it was a career choice.

How would you describe your sound?

It’s more goofy and comedy based than anything while still having that HipHop club sound. I don’t like comparing but if I had to I would say it’s more on the “Lil Dicky” vibe. Making people laugh comes naturally to me and it’s projected through my music. 2020 will definitely set in stone what my sound is.

Music being known for one of the toughest industries to crack, has this always been in the back of your mind?

During early stages of my Djing career it definitely was. It wasn’t until I realised that networking and showing face at important events was key to success. I scored a gig on Australia’s biggest HipHop station and from that I got the ball rolling. It’s definitely not something I’m worried about anymore as at this point in my career I believe that I have the cheat codes to crack the industry.

Describe the experience when having the chance to work with some of the words greatest like Snoop Dog and YG?

It’s definitely a blessing. Snoop Dogg was the first celebrity I had a chance to meet and work with early in my career. He is by far the most humble and down to earth artist I have had the chance to meet. Not sure if I can say this but he was the first person I ever smoked weed with! Since then I have had the honour of work alongside many artists. Some were amazing experiences and others not so great, but we won’t get into that.

Besides music what do you like to do with your spare time? any hobbies? When I’m not in the studio or on stage I’m usually hosting a radio show or recording funny videos for my fans. These two things and music pretty much take up all my time. Before I sleep though I definitely have to put on an episode of Friends. Literally been doing that since high school. What a show!

How has it been working with Ian Grace from Virgin Radio?

Ian Grace has been on of my greatest mentors in Radio. Everything I know now



regarding radio broadcasting and hosting a show has come from his mentoring. They call him the Yoda of the radio world for a reason! Having someone like him by your side is definitely a HUGE advantage. Blessed and grateful that I was able to work with him on certain projects and hopefully can do so again in the near future.

What advice would you give a young artist that is just starting out?

Be yourself, don’t try and copy anyone. You can definitely be influenced by an artist but try find a way to make that sound yours. Remember that the struggle is your friend. Trust in it and take the opportunity if it’s offered to you and most importantly NETWORK NETWORK NETWORK! Networking is the difference between an amazing artist being shelved and a average artist making it big. Lastly make sure you have fun with!

Do you have any up and coming shows planned for 2020?

I do! Just signed a deal with Catch Management who are looking after all my bookings and it looks like this year is going to be my biggest year for shows so far. Nothing has been announced yet though so I must stay hush about it right now. Watch this space!

Where can someone follow you to keep up with your music journey?

Instagram and Facebook!

Instagram: @yaz.haddad

Facebook: Facebook.com/yertheyaz