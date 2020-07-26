Contributor Log In/Sign Up
5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became an Instagram Influencer – Harsh Nagar

Being an influencer is a real job option today.  Free travel, fun events, and paychecks make the influencer world enticing.   In fact a new study shows that more kids want to become influencers when they grow up than astronauts. I'm entirely grateful for what influencing has done for my family.  But before you […]

By
Harsh Nagar

Being an influencer is a real job option today.  Free travel, fun events, and paychecks make the influencer world enticing.   In fact a new study shows that more kids want to become influencers when they grow up than astronauts. I’m entirely grateful for what influencing has done for my family.  But before you jump into the world of influencers, I have a few tips!  

1. Capitalize on Your Uniqueness

What makes you different than everyone else on this earth? That’s what you need to focus on and be willing to show everyone! This is what makes you special, sets you a part and makes an impact. Maybe you’re a comedian, have a rare condition, or can touch your tongue to your elbow 

2. Don’t Be Shy

Want to become an Instagram Influencer? Well then ditch any insecurities you have and get ready to BARE IT ALL. The most successful Instagram influencers today are the ones that let their audience in. That share all the ups, downs, good’s and bad’s of their lives. By being open, honest and truly yourself, you create a space that makes people comfortable, trusting and happy to connect.

3. Document, Don’t Create

As the social media mogul, Gary Vaynerchuk says, “document, don’t create”. When he says this he’s encouraging everything you do to be content for your social media channels. Eating breakfast at a swanky spot? Share it on Instagram Stories! Having a business meeting with a potential client? Record it and turn it into a youtube video! Doing a photoshoot? Share the best images to Instagram and the outtakes to an Instagram story!

4. Choose & Stick to an Aesthetic 

A simple idea, yet a difficult task to implement.. Picking an aesthetic and sticking to it can be tough but will be a major key to your success as an Instagram influencer. Having a cohesive feed that guides your audience from one picture to the next is how you keep people on your feed longer and engaging with each and every one of your posts.

5. Consistency

Growing a following is hard work. It’s only gotten harder on Instagram.  You will need to invest some major time and energy in creating a community.  

