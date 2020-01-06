5 Things I Wish I Knew 10 Years Ago

Trauma bonds are not love

Going deep here. When I look back on my past relationships I realise that sometimes what appears to have been love on the surface was in fact more of a trauma bond. What is a trauma bond? It’s essentially when you connect deeply with someone because you have experienced the same or similar traumas. Sometimes there is love in the picture as well so I’m not saying that’s not a possibility. Every situation is different. The dangers of trauma bonds though are that they keep you stuck in a negative pattern and prevent you from transforming and moving forward because both parties are usually unaware of their own psychology. Love is not about trauma bonds. It’s time to call out the unhealthy ‘love’ bonds for what they are. Traps from the past that prevent you from creating the love you truly deserve.