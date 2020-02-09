5 Things I Wish I Knew  Before I Started In Business

I started my first business over 25 years ago at a time when there was very little support for entrepreneurs. A mentor wore a blue suit and red tie, business consulting was in the incubator stage and no one had ever heard of a coach unless it was part of a sports team.



Thankfully times are changing.



We now have many resources to assist with starting and scaling our businesses. Many communities provide opportunities to connect with like-minded individuals for support and encouragement through networking, workshops and seminars. In our digital age, there are also a number of on-line resources through courses, podcasts, video interviews and blogs on topics that will share stories to inspire great ideas.



When I am looking for a little inspiration or advice I often connect with another entrepreneur and get together to share stories. Often a coffee, lunch or even a video call will revive the energy stores and encourage innovation and creativity.



Recently, I was approached by an entrepreneur who asked me to join him for coffee. The conversation was lively and we shared many stories of the challenges and opportunities we’ve faced as entrepreneurs. One of the questions he asked: If you had to share 5 things that you’ve learned over the years, but, didn’t know when you started, what would they be?



Here they are and in so specific order:

Being your own boss will at times be very lonely

Regardless of the size of your team, you hold the responsibility for your companies success. Collaboration will open doors to opportunity

Create a strong network of colleagues who will become trusted advisors. If it’s all about the “money” it won’t last

Follow your passion and the money will then follow you. Be innovative

Listen to your customers; they will create new opportunities. Never stop learning

Life, long learning is not a myth. Include personal development in your budget. Upgrade your skills and nurture your creativity it will fuel and inspire great ideas.

We agreed, one quality we all share as business owners: resilience.



We always look for the silver lining, creating solutions that will keep us moving forward towards our own definition for success.



With smiles and a few chuckles, we shared that with the support of our friends and family we often add courage to the list and we never forget to fill each day with gratitude and thanks.



Our parting comments: Build and share your list, because, we each create our own definition for success.

Trish Tonaj is a Certifed Master Coach, Author, Mentor and Speaker offering keynotes and workshops on how to amplify your success. Trish is the founder and guest blog host for shareyourstories.online a portal in support of mentorship and the entrepreneurial spirit. We invite you to share your story! https://bit.ly/37N3XQw