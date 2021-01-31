5 things I learnt from running a 31-mile ultramarathon aged 20

I needed a crazy freshers week challenge after the journey I had been on. From hitting rock bottom aged 18, where I was off school for 4 months with chronic fatigue, I had managed to recover to the point that I could exercise fully again. Having formerly been a top 50 UK distance runner for my age group, I knew it had to involve running further than I had ever done before. Maybe a half-marathon? Maybe a 20 miler? Or maybe even a full marathon?
I went bigger, completing a 31-mile ultramathon (with over 3,000 ft of ascent) during freshers week at the University of Exeter, with constant laps around the main hilly campus. It took around 6 hours but the memories and lesson learnt were enough to last a lifetime. Here are the 5 key things I learnt…
- Your potential is much more than you believe- the real barrier is the mind and self-imposed limiting beliefs. Between miles 15-26 it was extremely tough going and there were many moments where it felt like finishing would be absolutely impossible. My mind (and parts of my body!) told me to stop. When I broke through the marathon barrier, however, it was like something switched in my mind and the body responded accordingly. I was on the way home now. It was amazing to see how much more energy I suddenly had through this shift in mindset and it was like I was accessing energy that previously had been impossible to touch. Cool doesn’t even begin to describe 10% of it! I honestly believe I could have gone much further than 31 mils with the energy I had, which was crazy considering how tired I felt during parts of it before
- Support is critical- there was no way I would have got through those tough miles 15-26 if I hadn’t been supported by friends running with me for the odd lap or two. The same applies to life. No-one ever achieved extraordinary things without significant support and a great team around them.
- The mind is incredibly focused after intense exercise- I had a lecture in the afternoon and was feeling so good from my morning run that I went along. I have never got a bigger buzz or been more focused on the intricacies of human physiology than I was that day. For stunning academic results or feats of mind it is absolutely essential we look after our body to the maximum. Admittedly I did completely crash with about 10 minutes to go in the lecture but I will excuse myself since I had ran an ultramarathon!
- We are human- holy shamoly my body the hurt the next day and still quite intensely for like two weeks after my efforts. My calf muscle in particular would keep cramping up on a daily basis and I was never convinced my left knee was the same after. I hadn’t done any proper training in the few months leading up to it…I went more for mindset and being well-rested, as well as my natural athletic ability, to ensure I got through. Often in life when we try to achieve extraordinary things we can forget the very ordinary and human aspect of ourselves. I learnt from this to be more gentle towards my human aspects and always take them into account.
- Sometimes crazy things heal the most- there is a temptation on a healing path to make it all too safe. This ultramarathon was the final release of all the worry and stress that the chronic fatigue had brought into my life. It showed me I could trust my energy levels even in extreme situations and also fully recover from intense physical endeavours. Most people will seek the next big running challenge after something like this but I was very content and happy to barely run again after it.