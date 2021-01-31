5 things I learnt from running a 31-mile ultramarathon aged 20

I needed a crazy freshers week challenge after the journey I had been on. From hitting rock bottom aged 18, where I was off school for 4 months with chronic fatigue, I had managed to recover to the point that I could exercise fully again. Having formerly been a top 50 UK distance runner for my age group, I knew it had to involve running further than I had ever done before. Maybe a half-marathon? Maybe a 20 miler? Or maybe even a full marathon?

I went bigger, completing a 31-mile ultramathon (with over 3,000 ft of ascent) during freshers week at the University of Exeter, with constant laps around the main hilly campus. It took around 6 hours but the memories and lesson learnt were enough to last a lifetime. Here are the 5 key things I learnt…