Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

5 Things I Learned From My Betrayal

Rebuilding is always a choice. After a painful experience with betrayal, you have the option to rebuild yourself and move on, or if the situation lends itself — if you’re willing and if you want to, you may have the option to rebuild an entirely new relationship with the person who hurt you. Either way, […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Rebuilding is always a choice. After a painful experience with betrayal, you have the option to rebuild yourself and move on, or if the situation lends itself — if you’re willing and if you want to, you may have the option to rebuild an entirely new relationship with the person who hurt you. Either way, betrayal is a powerful wake-up call telling us change is needed and underway.

Trauma is the setup for transformation. You can either stay within the roadblock of your betrayal or you can create a new plan and set yourself up for new opportunities and greatness. I learned a lot from my betrayal (I talk about it in my TEDx: Do You Have Post Betrayal Syndrome?) and I want to show you that there’s a bright side that will inspire you to lead the life YOU want to lead.

Now, before I dive into the lessons — I want to reiterate that I am not saying to skip the part where it hurts or the part where you want to cry, scream at the top of your lungs, even consider revenge (although that’s never a healthy or empowering option) or stay under the covers because there are too many painful emotions to deal with. I’m not suggesting you run from any of the painful feelings and emotions that must be addressed in order to move past the tremendous pain that betrayal creates. I am not dismissing the hurt, this is deep trauma and it needs to be healed from all of the areas it impacted us-physically, mentally, and emotionally. It’s devastating and the shock and trauma it creates are real.

What I am saying is, to not get stuck in anger, frustration, and injustice. So to help, here are 5 ideas to keep in mind that will lead you out of pain and into growth, a renewed sense of happiness, and confidence.

1.Don’t Plant New Roots Within Your Betrayal

As much as it doesn’t seem like an opportunity at that moment, it absolutely is. Get to know yourself again. You have the opportunity to gain new confidence and new opportunities if you don’t plant your roots within your betrayal.

2. Know that you can carefully and slowly learn to trust again, open your heart again, and feel safe again

Depending on where you are within your betrayal, this may seem impossible — but if done carefully and slowly, it’s not.

3. Even though it was done to you, it wasn’t about you

More often than not, the person who caused this pain had their own issues, insecurities, and demons they were running from. In neglecting to deal with their own issues, their actions directly impacted you…although it wasn’t about you.

4. You see a version of yourself emerge that never would have shown up had that experience not happened

When you move through the pain and the suffering, you realize that you’re stronger than you ever thought was possible. That’s the YOU that you want to celebrate!

5. When you take trauma and you turn it into transformation, that’s where real change happens

Change, that’s what this is about. I know it’s scary but it’s what will help you emerge as that stronger, wiser, more confident, healthier, better, and brighter person.

If I can do it, so can you and there are hundreds of others that are a part of The PBT (Post Betrayal Transformation) Institute Membership Community have healed from betrayal too. It’s time to take your life back. Support is critical and as a community, we know how difficult healing can be — so let’s do this together.

Dr. Debi Silber, Dr. Debi Silber CEO and Founder of The PBT (Post Betrayal Transformation) Institute at The PBT Institute is the only full service community to help people heal (physicall, mentally and emotionally) from the betrayal of a family member, partner, coworker, friend, self, etc.

Dr. Debi Silber, President/CEO of The PBT Institute (Post Betrayal Transformation Institute) ThePBTInstitute.com is a Transformational Psychologist, an award winning speaker, a recognized health, mindset and personal development expert. She's the author of the Amazon #1 Bestselling book: The Unshakable Woman: 4 Steps to Rebuilding Your Body, Mind and Life After a Life Crisis, and Trust Again: Overcoming Betrayal and Regaining Health, Confidence and Happiness. In addition to being a highly credentialed and awarded health expert, Debi has contributed to FOX, CBS, The Dr. Oz show, TEDx (twice), The Huffington Post, Shape, Self, Health, Working Mother, Forbes, Psychology Today, WebMD, Yahoo Shine, Ladies Home Journal, Woman's World and Glamour to name a few. Her recent PhD study on how we experience betrayal, made three groundbreaking discoveries on how long and what we need to do in order to heal...once and for all.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

3 Ways Post Betrayal Syndrome Affects Your Life

by Dr. Debi Silber
Well-Being//

Is It REALLY Possible To Forgive and Forget?

by Ellevate
Community//

Today I Am Relieved – Being An Adult Child Of Alcoholic Informs Me

by Louise Stanger Ed.D, LCSW, CDWF, CIP

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.