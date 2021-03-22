5 Tell-Tale Signs That You’re Stressed

We all experience stress at some point in our lives. It can rear its head in all manner of social, financial, health, work, and lifestyle situations. However, given the multiple ways it can present itself, it’s not always easy to identify. Some of these signs below may signal that you’re experiencing stress and need to find a solution.

You Can’t Focus or Concentrate

Stress can have a surprising influence on your ability to focus and concentrate. However, a focused mind is essential for conquering the complicated tasks you’ll face in your daily line of work. Fortunately, many things can assist with concentration and a sharp mind, such as focus supplements. Taking supplements may not get to the root of your stress, but they may be able to provide a helpful foundation for you to tackle stressful situations.

You Feel Tired

Stress has a physiological effect on your body, which means it can present itself as fatigue or general tiredness. During a worrying situation or a series of worrying situations, hormones enter your bloodstream and speed up your breathing and heart rate. This continuous strain on your system can often lead to feelings of exhaustion.

When you are feeling exhausted, all you may want to do is sleep. The problem is, as tired as you are, you may struggle to fall asleep. Stress activates your brain’s hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis, which plays a considerable role in your sleep-wake regulation.

You Suffer From Headaches

Even though there are plenty of headache remedies out there to assist when one arises, it’s worth knowing what’s causing them in the first place. Sometimes, stress is the problem. Stress can cause tension headaches that present as force, pressure, or pain on one side of your head. You may also notice that your shoulders and neck feel tense.

Any number of things can trigger a headache, such as dehydration or too much sun. However, once you get to the root cause of your stress, you may discover that you experience fewer headaches.

You Get Sick Easily

It may surprise you to learn that stress suppresses your immune system and stops you from being able to fight off illnesses like the common cold as easily. This is because when you feel stressed, cortisol is entering your bloodstream, stopping your immune-supporting hormone DHEA from being released. Supplements may be able to assist in building your immune system back up, alongside getting ample sleep, eating a healthy diet, exercising, and maintaining a healthy weight.

You Have a Poor Diet

Stress can have an unusual effect on your appetite and body. When you experience short-term anxiety, you may lose your appetite because of a hormone your brain is releasing. In contrast, when you are suffering from chronic stress, your appetite may increase, causing stress-eating. This is because your brain is releasing cortisol, which may make you crave sweet and carbohydrate-loaded foods.

Most of us will experience short-term stress brought about by various life events. However, long-term stress can become a significant problem that requires attention sooner rather than later. If you notice some of these symptoms above, consider focusing on ways to reduce your stress while combating many of the associated symptoms as they arise.