5 Team Building Games to Stay Connected With Your Remote Team

Remote games will help to build a genuine human connection with remote workers. Plus, it has a big impact on company culture.

Virtual team-building consists of several carefully designed strategies, games, and activities that are meant to bring more human interaction to virtual work.

It’ll help your team connect with each other – making them feel like they’re actually part of a community!

In this article, you’ll find 5 team building games that you can implement to have fun with your remote team.

1. Two Truths and a Lie

It’s a light and fun game. Host a video call and ask each employee to tell two truths and one lie about themselves(not work-related). Keep the lie realistic, so it won’t be so easy for everyone to guess. The other employees need to guess which was the lie and whoever guesses the right gains gift.

2. Virtual Scavenger Hunt

Virtual Scavenger hunts allow team members to collaborate with one another, while also letting them delegate tasks and utilize each other’s strengths and skills.

Split your employees into two or more teams. Create a list of items that you think most people will have in their homes. Set the clock for 5 minutes and get each team to go and find their items. If you’re on a video call, ask each team to show what they have found. And the team with the most collected items is the winner.

3. Bucket List Challenge

It’s a better idea to get to know your team by sharing their bucket list. Each person’s bucket list says a lot about them.

Each day choose a person and ask them to share their bucket list. Everyone listening can then spend 5-10 minutes discussing the bucket list and asking fun questions.

Maybe a teammate could help you clear one thing from your bucket list.

4. Show and Tell

Have you ever played this game in your school?

Basically, each team member gets one minute to show and talk about something they own. This could be anything – such as your favorite straws, a tug of war trophy, or even a passion project!

After each turn, save two minutes for a conversation from the rest of the team.

5. Online Charades

Charades is a family favorite game. This game is fun and lighthearted. It’s a great way to charge your employees and push them out of their comfort zone.

Divide your team in two separate teams that will be competing against each other. Decide a Charade theme like movies. Start a video conference call and ask employees to join. Each team member will get a chance to act out a scene. The first person to get it right wins a point for their team. At the end of the game, count the points of each team.

The article was originally published at Springworks blog