5 Sure-fire Ways to Improve Your Life this Year From Craig Devlin

After quite possibly one of the most challenging years this country has ever seen comes to an end, it’s important for most of us to be proactive moving in 2021. Craig Devlin of New Hampshire, much like most of us, is eager to move past 2020 and make a conscious effort to improve his life in the coming year. Change isn’t always hard. Focus on these few doable actions offered by Craig Devlin and watch your life change for the better.

1. Cut (or reduce) ties with negative people.

Preserve your peace. Quit calling that gossipy cousin who regurgitates family drama. End lunch dates with a Debbie Downer who drains you of energy. Stop texting a co-worker who feels stuck at work and sees you in the same light. Regardless of intentions, these people are hindrances. They act as diversions and block your ability to grow.

2. Reassess your failures as learning lessons.

No one is perfect. Everyone fails at something, and there are consequences at times that cause a loss in relationships or finances. But, after the dust settles, reassess these incidents and figure out what you learned from them. There’s a message in your mess. You might need to take classes to advance in a career, or you may need to communicate better with a spouse. Figure out how you equate in your mishaps and adjust.

3. Write out a list of what you don’t want.

Discovering your passion isn’t simple. Human desire fluctuates depending on the day. So, bypass this hurdle by writing a list of what you don’t want in life. Start simple–for example, ‘I don’t want raisins in my tuna.’ Or, ‘I don’t want to wake up before 6:00 am.’ Write for 30 minutes straight. Afterward, review the list. Now, you have a road map to improve your life. Change your actions to cancel out what you don’t want.

4. Focus on practice and not the outcome.

Do you want to be a better cook? Then, cook a meal once a day for 60 days. Focus on the act and not the outcome. So, if you burn a pan of eggs, laugh. This event helps you learn to fry them at a lower temperature. Eggs are cheap. You can easily buy another dozen. Approach all of your new goals with this mindset. Practice and detach from the outcome. See whatever you do as a journey.

5. Consume less social media.

Ever look at a friend’s Facebook page and feel insecure? They’re always eating gourmet food, traveling to exotic places, and are adored by their family. In comparison, your life seems humdrum. This scenario is the problem with social media. It sets up a platform in which users present fairytales that onlookers believe. No one has a charmed life. Disengage a bit from social media and be more grateful for your own life.

