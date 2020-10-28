5 Sunday Strategies that will Make Your Mondays Less Dreadful

We all know that Mondays are the worst part of the week, and it’s especially worse if you don’t prep yourself up for it. Clearly, you need to strategize your Sunday so that your Monday won’t be as dreadful as it usually is.

So what can you do on Sundays to maximize your effort on Monday? Here are some tips you can follow:

1. Prepare everything that you can.

Granted that there many things you can’t prepare for during the Monday madness, but there ARE things that you can have control over. Prepare for essentials like the dress/outfit you’ll be wearing, or the stuff that you’ll be bringing to work, or even little items like your car keys. If you know them beforehand, you won’t have to cram in case you have to leave the house earlier.

2. Do check your email.

You don’t have to respond to any of your emails, just do a routine check on them so you’ll have an idea of the things you’ll be dealing with come Monday. Just take a few minutes to process the information, and then strategize what you’ll prioritize first once the work day comes. It doesn’t have to take most of your Sunday, just five minutes of your time will do.

3. Do the worst things first.

There are tons of things that most of us do during rest days like Sunday: doing laundry, cleaning the dishes, etc. Do the hardest things first so that by the end of your Sunday, most of the tasks will be done and you won’t have to worry about many things as you head towards Monday.

4. Rest on your Sunday evening.

Don’t make your Sunday evening too hectic. Just spoil yourself with some nice dinner and maybe a couple of TV shows, but don’t drain yourself during that time of the weekend. You need all the energy you can store for the amount of work that you’ll be doing on the next day.

5. Treat yourself on the dreaded day

To offset the horrible things that usually happen on Monday, treat yourself to special things during the very dreaded day. You can go out for a special lunch, or save a list of podcasts or music that you’ll listen to later.

So you’ll be more motivated to finish all the things you need to finish for the day, reward yourself every time you achieve something!

Share these pieces of advice with your workaholic friends who can use some!