5 SUCCESSFUL COMPANIES BY BLACK FEMALE ENTREPRENEURS

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1.0 Introduction

2.0 Briogeo

3.0 Bole Road Textiles

4.0 Cushnie

5.0 Chicago French Press

6.0 Loves Notes Fragrances

7.0 Conclusion

8.0 References

INTRODUCTION

It’s not been an easy time for us battling with the pandemic and now the protests for justice for Late Ahmed Arbery and George Floyd. 2020 definitely started with a bang and is still waddling around like a roller coaster ride. With every hardship comes ease is true, but it is definitely uncertain right now. The black comunity in America has been rightly concerned about their safety with the way how society has treated them over the years. The deaths of these deceased men have definitely added fuel to the fire that was burning in the hearts of the people for a long time.

This is the time not to take revenge, but to make people aware of the rights of Black people not just in America, but across the world. This is the time not to spread hatred, but create awareness among the common people that we are all equal irrespective of our color, gender, or any other difference. This is the time not to highlight the ignorant, but to educate the population on how to treat people with equality. This is the time not to destroy the world peace, but to ignite a sense of brotherhood and love for our fellow brothers and sisters. This is thus a very crucial time to understand, edify and persuade people in the right direction and creating peaceful surroundings around us.

Over the years, the black community has always made us proud in whatever they have done, be it in the field of education, history, literature, art or music, blacks have always stood out to be one of the most talented and amazing people, whose growth in every field has been tremendous and they have always managed to influence people around them in an outstanding way.

So let’s celebrate the success of some of the most influential and successful black women today who are not only the entrepreneurs of their businesses but are also the revolutionists and influencers for the current generation. Sustainability has been their forte in the business that they own and that is one of the reasons that their business has achieved a landmark of its own.

Inspired by New York’s vibrant culture with a reflection for individuality, transparency and positivity, the hair care products company ‘Briogeo’ is a big name in the beauty industry today. ‘Nancy Twine’, the owner of this brand is a household name today, who invested all her childhood memories and the love for great hair into the beautiful homemade creations. Her grandmother’s recipes and ideas from some experts made her find her brand that is so popular today. Great minds result in great ideas. And that’s what happened with Nancy too. Her love for hair products and creating a difference in the lives of the people did not stop her in achieving her dream.

Briogeo hair products are completely natural and cruelty-free with no silicones, harsh sulfates, parabens, or artificial dyes used. They are very safe to use on all types of hair. A refreshing deviation from a market saturated with products by big-name celebrity stylists and deep-pocketed corporations, Briogeo takes it back to basics, offering high performance, hair care collection that is naturally based, yet performance-driven to provide visible results.

This is a Brooklyn based design studio that specializes in vibrant home décor. The founder of this company, ‘Hana Getachew’ started this business with a desire to merge her love of Ethiopian hand-woven fabrics with her career in interior design. Her roots and upbringing in Ethiopia could clearly be seen in her textures, graphic patterns and vibrant colors used in her textile products.

A creative person at heart and clearly such a successful entrepreneur at such a young age, Hana has a lot of achievements in her credit. She is a former associate principal at Studios Architecture in New York City, where she helped design the flagships and headquarters of some of the city’s most prominent companies. The brand sells products that are all hand-woven in Ethiopia, generating a lot of employment opportunities for the laborers in Ethiopia.

Cushnie is a luxury women’s ready-to-wear and bridal brand designed by ‘Carly Cushnie’. Established in 2008, the label was conceived with a desire to serve the modern women. Defined by the balance of proportion, structure and fluidity, the Cushnie aesthetic embodies a refined sense of cosmopolitan minimalism and feminity. The brand is worn by a lot of influential women like Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez, Michelle Obama, Gal Gadot, Padma Lakshmi and many others. The brand was a winner of the Ecco Domani Award (2009), a finalist for the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund (2011) and a nominee for the CFDA Swarovski Award (2012).

‘Kris Christian’, a coffee enthusiast & social entrepreneur; is the mind behind the great coffee today. Chicago French press produces premium, organic coffee that is single-origin and flavored by hand. The company also contributes and supports local and nationwide organizations by donating a portion of its proceeds to charitable programs, The concept behind some amazing coffee, Kris Christian has indeed taken the coffee love on another level with a lot of customers buying regular coffee-related products time-to-time from CFP.

‘Nya Kam’, a Brooklyn resident is the creator of the brand. Here each candle is made with an all-natural soy wax, cotton-based wicks and unique custom-blended fragrances that contributes to the aromatherapeutic needs of people. They use the finest ingredients with no harmful contents, leaving a person with not just an aroma, but also an everlasting mood or emotion. Creativity in Kam’s childhood contributed a lot to her fragrant creations. Kam is constantly growing her business to provide her customers with unique fragrances and a young businesswoman in the candle making business; she surely knows what her customers want.

CONCLUSION

Someone rightly said, there are a lot of success stories in this world, but only a few inspiring stories. The five above women are not only successful in their own fields but also very powerful and influential. The businesses they run today are clearly the result of their hard work, dedication and the pure intention of providing people with something that is outstanding in quality.

Lots of businesses open and close every day, but only a few could last; creating an impact in the minds of the people. These women have clearly raised the bar very high for every other person who wants to start something of their own. Being a woman and black, they had no excuse to not be successful because ultimately everything goes back to passion, passion to drive us to do something remarkable in this world and be known for it.

REFERENCES:

https://www.forbes.com/sites/elisabethbrier/2020/06/05/75-black-owned-businesses-to-support/#2d925d263814

https://www.cushnie.com/

https://boleroadtextiles.com/

http://amsterdamnews.com/news/2019/nov/07/nya-kam-making-candles-love/

https://briogeohair.com/pages/our-story

https://chicagofrenchpress.com/

https://boleroadtextiles.com/pages/meet-hana

https://penji.co/kris-christian/

https://photodune.net/item/focused-young-african-female-entrepreneur-working-on-her-business/23564887

https://laquilaactive.com/blogs/news/5-successful-companies-by-black-female-entrepreneurs