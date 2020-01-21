5 Stress Relief Tips For Those Heading Back To College

College students face a great deal of stress. To name a few, students are at times overwhelmed by life away from home, their classes, work, and their personal lives. These stresses can impact the way they feel and perform academically. But with a few methods, tips, and tricks students can find ways to maintain good health.

If you or someone you know is struggling with the stress of college, try these five solutions.

Prepare

Preparation is key. Before your semester begins, print out your schedule, organize your belongings and create a workspace that works for you. If you are new to your college campus try to find your classes ahead of time. Overall, anything you can do to make your transition easier the better. You can start by asking yourself one very important question. “What can I do today to make this semester less stressful?”

Take breaks

After the semester begins, make sure you take breaks when needed. While every minute of your day might be dedicated to schoolwork and your part-time job, breaks are important, too. You need time to relax and it is okay to take it. In fact, taking some time away from your hectic and busy is schedule is crucial. Homework is important but your health matters more.

Exercise

One way you can fight stress is through the use of exercise. Even if it is only for a short time, working out can boost your mood and lower your stress levels.

If you are worried that you don’t have enough time to exercise – consider replacing one of your electives with a gym class. Many colleges provide students with college credit when they take a class like yoga, swim, scuba diving, and horseback riding.

Ask for help

If you are stressed over your grades or academic performance, make sure you are asking for help. All colleges offer students with tutoring and counseling. These services paid for by your tuition are meant for YOU. Make sure you are utilizing these services and getting help when needed.

Eat healthy

Finally, relieve stress by adding healthy foods into your diet. The better you eat, the better you will feel. If you are struggling with stress, trying eating foods with magnesium. Stress-free foods like spinach, kale or other green-leafy vegetables will help fight the stress you are feeling.

Overall, remember this, stress is common in college students. But with a few simple tips, and tricks, the stress you feel can be managed. College is important but your health needs to be a focus.