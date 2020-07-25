5 Strategies for Staying Positive and Productive

These days it often feels more challenging than ever to practise self care for anxiety. After all, the world seems to be falling apart. And yet these are the times when it’s even more important to stay as positive and productive as possible.

As people struggle to remain healthy and safe during the coronavirus outbreak, it’s crucial to find ways for reducing anxiety and to focus on things that will promote mental wellbeing.

This article takes a look at 5 helpful strategies for keeping your mind healthy and upbeat during dark times. Keep reading to discover insight into how to be your best self even when things look bleak.

1. Start a Gratitude Journal

Believe it or not, one of the most powerful tools for maintaining good mental health is to develop the habit of consistently expressing gratitude for your life. This can be a challenge for some people, especially when you are going through challenging times.

Practising gratitude helps you shift your focus to the ways you’ve blessed rather than focusing solely on negative experiences. This might not seem like a big deal, and yet the results can be amazing.

So get a diary and make it a daily habit to spend a few minutes writing down everything you’re thankful for.

2. Soak In The Tub

When you’re going through stressful times, there’s often nothing better for cultivating peace of mind than taking time to simply soak in a warm bath. You can even enhance the experience by adding a soothing bath blend to your bathwater.

Running a nice warm bath filled with bubbles, salts, or oils, can help relax your body and recharge your mind.

3. Get Organized

Another ideal way to ease your mind is to get your home totally organized. After all, clutter causes stress. So when you’re forced to stay home during a quarantine, take the time to clear out as much clutter from your home as possible and spend your days organizing rather than worrying about what’s happening in the outside world.

If you’re looking for help to get started, check out tips from experts like Marie Kondo.

4. Watch Comedies

They say that laughter is the best medicine. That’s as true now as it’s ever been. So as long as you’re spending time at home, indulge in some of the all-time funniest movies and TV shows. No matter if you plan to watch them alone or with family, laughter has a healing quality that is beneficial for both your mind and body.

5. Remember that Everyone is In this Together

Try to keep in mind that you’re not alone. In fact, hundreds of millions of people are having the same experience all around the world. Being isolated at home can make you feel detached from family and friends, thus it’s so important to focus on your gratitude practise, talk on the phone with loved ones, and spend time reconnecting with the deepest part of yourself that you may have ignored for far too long.

Great Tips to Help with Self Care for Anxiety

Life can be stressful. Especially when the world seems to be filled with so many unknowns. That’s why self care for anxiety is so important. Fortunately, these tips can help make the best of difficult situations.

Adam Jacobs is the incredibly busy Managing Director of Bubblegum Casting, Hunter Talent and children’s clothing brand Byron Babies . He works with some of Australia’s biggest brands, media properties and agencies to secure talent for work in Television, Film and Modelling roles. He hopes you’ve benefited from reading this.