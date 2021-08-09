5 Stories That Can Motivate Enough To Make You Rule The World

Everyone in life has a time when motivation and inspiration disappear. And at this moment, it is essential to find what helps you feel better. Someone will go and buy a pink velvet dress, and someone will look at a motivating film. I am very motivated by the success stories of other people.

There is no age for success and no one could define it better than the top 5 richest people of the world. They are an inspiration for many. All of them have different stories yet one aspect that remains unchanged is their determination. A mind obsessed with dreams and passion to run before time. None of them had inherited

None of them had inherited fortune. They have worked, failed, worked, and then worked more to achieve their goals. After research and days of reading, we have been able to share the experiences of 5 people around the world, whose success stories have inspired many and those many are now working to make their stories successful.

Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Elliot Zuckerberg was born on May 14th, 1984 to Edward Zuckerberg in New York. He was an excellent student. In high school itself, he earned himself admission to Harvard University.

Post joining Harward, he built a program named course match which was useful for students while choosing classes basis the course selection of other users. He also invented Facemash. However, it was declared inappropriate and thus was shut down by the school administration.

Zuckerberg then along with his friends invented Facebook. In the year 2006 enterprise faced its first blow when Harvard connection claimed that Zuckerberg has stolen their idea. On further investigation, it was established that Zuckerberg may have stolen the idea.

He apologized and took this incident as learning. In the year 2009, he faced another personal challenge when Ben Mezrich heavily criticized Zuckerberg in his book The Accidental Billionaires. Zuckerberg strongly objected over the stuff they got wrong, at a start-up conference in 2010.

In spite of all the criticism, Facebook continued to succeed. He was named Person of the Year by Times magazine and topped the New Establishment List by Vanity Fair. Forbes also ranked him at number 35. As of now, Facebook is the most famous social networking site. His current net worth is $56 billion.

Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos is the world’s third-richest person. He was born on January 12, 1964. A pioneer of e-commerce has had an interest in computers since a very young age. He did his electrical engineering at Princeton University and started working on Wall Street. He quit his lucrative job to open Amazon.com, an online book store, which has become one of the internets’ biggest success stories and inspiration for many in queue. Today Jeff Bezos is having a net worth of $72.8 billion.

Warren Buffet

Warren Edward Buffet was born on August 30, 1930, in Omaha to Howard and Leila Buffet. Buffet had a great interest in stocks. He told his friends that he would jump off the tallest building in Omaha if he is not a millionaire by the age of 30. Like many Buffet was a part of the great depression in Nebraska. He realized the value of money and lived at YMCA to save money. At the age of 13, he started working as a paperboy and use to deliver newspapers on both morning and evening routes. In the year 1944, Warren Buffet filed his first tax return of achieving his goal of $1000.

He spent his adolescent years in Washington D.C. where he did his graduation from Woodrow Wilson High School. During these years he showed some valuable insights into the business. By the age of 15, Warren collected $2000 and bought a 40-acre farm, hired farm laborers, and used the profit to pay his university fees. He applied for Harvard but did not get through so joined Columbia Business School. After receiving his degree, he returned to Omaha and did a public speaking course. He taught investment, then worked with his mentor, and then finally bought himself a house in Omaha.

From 1951 to 1956, Warren worked as an investment salesman and security analyst. In 1956 he started Buffet Partnership Ltd. Berkshire Hathaway was Buffet’s first and biggest deal. The merger was profitable and earned huge revenues with over 12,000 employees and 15 factories. Today he is the CEO and Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway and his net worth is $75.6 billion.

Amancio Ortega

There is a high chance that many are unknown of this name, this is because he is extremely publicity-shy. He is the fourth richest man in this world with a net worth of $71.3 billion. Amancio Ortega is a self-made man who started his venture in fashion with Zara. He moved to A Coruna where Ortega began working for a shirt maker and learned how to make apparel. He gathered local women to form cooperatives and founded a company named Confecciones Goa. He opened his first apparel retail store along with his wife in 1975. We wanted the name Zorba but since it was already taken he settled for Zara. The store was a success and over the decades Zara label has 6200 stores spread across 70 different countries.

Bill Gates

Bill Gates, the name itself needs no explanation. He and his friends were intensely interested in computers and formed a Programmers Group. The group got its first opportunity with Information Sciences where they were selected as programmers. Bill Gates along with his friends formed a new company named Traf-O-Data. Through this, they measured traffic flow. However, it came to an end when he left college. He graduated from Lakeside Bill enrolled in Harvard University in 1973 and then was unsure about what next. He enrolled his name for prelaw. He took the standard freshman course and signed up for one of Harvard’s toughest mathematic courses. After doing well there, He again was not clear about his future plans.

After a push from his close friend Allen he dropped out of Harvard and formed Microsoft. Today Bill Gates is the richest person in the world with a net worth of $86 billion.