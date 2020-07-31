Contributor Log In/Sign Up
5 steps to move a goal from an imagination to reality

Do you find achieving a goal difficult even when you work hard? Do you wonder why some people seem to have it easy? It’s okay, many people feel this way. However, there is a way to turn things around.

We desire a lots of things, some we acquire, some we don’t. Some are needs and some are wants. Some are tangible and some are not.

While the tangible things could be bought, borrowed or received as gifts, the intangible things may take a different route to get to you. You may desire success, freedom, courage, absence of pain and the list goes on. Sometimes the intangible things lead to the tangible things and sometimes the other way round.

Before something you desire come to be, there are two stages of its creation:

A. In your mind

B. In your reality

The ability to move the object of desire from point A to point B depends on a few things. The most important things however is YOU.

You are the creator. You are the one that can bring it into being. You have the power to make it a reality.

Do you want to know how?

Here are 5 steps to help you harness your ability to move your object of desire from point A to point B.

  1. Be clear in your mind

There are a few things you need to be clear about.

  • You need to know exactly what you want.
  • You need to know why you want it.
  •  You need to know what impact it will have on you and those you care about.

After answering these, you need to know if still want it. If the answer is yes, then proceed to step 2.

  1. Believe

You need to have an unwavering belief that you can make the creation in your mind a reality. There should be no iota of doubt.

  1. Perceive

You need to see the object of desire as though it was already a reality. Apart from seeing it, you need to recruit all your senses to hear it, smell it, taste it, touch it (if it is tangible) and experience how that makes you feel. Do this repeatedly for short periods on a regular basis. Don’t just daydream. Make it a holistic visualisation experience.

  1. Conceive

Next step is to make a plan of action using your senses. Outline them step by step. You might want to start with listing the big action steps that link point A to point B. This is followed by listing the small steps between each big step.

  1. Take consistent action

Finally, do something to address the small steps on your conceived plan consistently. No matter how small the step you have completed, the most important thing is to CELEBRATE YOU with a pat on the back, a high five, words of encouragement or even a dance. This will spur you on the trajectory to your second stage of creation which is your reality.

Try these steps and share it someone today.

Dunni Atalabi, Coach at Druwa Academy

Dunni Atalabi is a mum, teacher, family doctor and founder of Druwa Academy where busy people who have suffered a loss are supported to enhance their well-being even when grieving. They are provided with practical tips to incorporate selfcare into their daily routine effortlessly. Sign up for regular newsletters with these practical tips and lots more here: https://bit.ly/druwanewssignup

