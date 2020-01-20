5 Steps To Help Set Achievable Health Goals…

Contributor Log In/Sign Up
This week’s blog is about how to make your goals a success. We’re a few week’s into January – I hope you’re doing well with your resolutions and your goals. You may have found you’ve already had a little bit of a wobble. However, whatever stage you’re at, I want to talk about how you can make your goals a success.

The fact that we’ve just turned into a new year, isn’t going to be enough to get you through those stages of change – which I’m going to talk about in a moment. You cannot rely on the fact that it’s a new year with a “new year, new you” concept. You really need to be clear on your intent – the calendar change isn’t enough.

Ask yourself, What is your intent? What do you really want to get done?

I urge you to really pick apart at that goal. What I very often see people do, is come to us and they say I really want to lose weight. I’m two stone overweight and want it gone, it makes me feel horrible. I’m under energised and I’m not sleeping well – I want to get that two stone off. Most people would say, “Well of course, two stone, I completely get that. Let’s look at how we’re going to do it.”

Even though our business isn’t really about weight loss, it’s just one of the things that we help people with. I would always try and pick around that and find out what really sits behind that goal, because very often it is more than just the weight loss. What it really could be about is repressed trauma, it may be very low self-esteem. It could be any number of things – a deep anxiety about their future health, for example. But it’s harder for people to admit that and a weight loss goal is something that we all accept – especially in January. So ask yourself the why, why, why, why, why do I really want this, until you get to the truth of what you want to achieve. Stare that in the face and get comfortable with it.

Then you can consider why now is the time? It’s not because it’s January, because I can tell you that won’t last. Why is now the time that you’re going to be successful and what do you need to set up around you? One of my helpful suggestions is to think about the five stages of change:

Pre-contemplation phase – We have pre-contemplation as the first stage – you think you might want to do something. Start to entertain the idea, but you’re nowhere ready to do the piece that I’ve just talked about.

Contemplation phase – This is a little bit more serious. If I’m going to do this, what might need to happen? How am I to feel? How much time do I need to allocated to it? That’s a really important phase.

Preparation/Research phase – The preparation or the research phase is very much about looking into who might help you, what do you need to know, where might you need to go, what kind of support’s available, who else has done it really well and look at case studies and testimonials. That’s another really important phase and that’s the phase you might be in here in January.

Action phase – That’s getting in touch with a coach. It’s doing an online quiz. It’s looking into what gyms you can join; what classes are available. That’s where you’re, as the name suggests, taking action. By this point, you’ve made your mind up of what you’re going to do. What your intent is and why now is the time you’re going to do it.

Maintenance phase – The final phase comes in. It’s called maintenance. That’s where you’ve achieved what you want to achieve and now, you’re just maintaining that goal.

Those are five stages of change. Think about where you are in those stages of change, and don’t try and jump ahead too quickly. If you’re in the pre-contemplation or contemplation stage, great. Think about getting to the research stage but don’t think about getting to action yet, because you need to follow those steps. It’s been a well proven time tested, tried and true model, that they are the stages we go through.

Follow all of the stages and get clear on your intent, pick apart what your real goal is, not the one you think is acceptable to people or yourself. Get clear on why now is the time to make a change and understand where you are in those stages of change, and you’ll very likely to be successful. Of course, we wish you all the best.

What’s Your Health IQ?

Discover what your Health IQ score is based on the Six Signals™: sleep, mental health, body composition, energy, digestion and physical fitness. Our simple diagnostic tool will help you understand where you should prioritise your efforts.

Click here to take our test

Leanne Spencer

Leanne is an award-winning entrepreneur and the founder of Bodyshot Performance Limited. She delivered a TEDx talk on 'Why fitness is more important than weight', is the author of bestselling books 'Remove the Guesswork' and 'Rise and Shine', and hosts a podcast called ’Remove the Guesswork‘. Leanne is the founder of Bodyshot Performance, an award-winning health and wellbeing company. Bodyshot Performance work with businesses of up to 500 people who want to create a culture of energy, vitality and performance through the business and position wellbeing as a competitive advantage. Bodyshot intersect the latest science and technology to provide unique solutions to the challenge of wellbeing in the workplace that have a direct impact on the bottom line. Our clients have won awards for wellbeing and recognise it directly improves employee engagement and retention and attracts talent into the business.  We also work with chronically stressed or burned out professionals to get you back in control of your health and able to do the things you want to do in life.

My expertise is around health, fitness and wellbeing, specifically focusing on sleep, mental health, energy, body composition, digestion and fitness. I host a popular podcast on iTunes called ’Remove the Guesswork ‘, and in November 2016 I delivered a TEDx talk on 'Why fitness is more important than weight'. I’m the author of the bestselling books 'Remove the Guesswork' and 'Rise and Shine' and I regularly speak to corporates on health and wellbeing.

My personal values are to live truthfully, considerately and to "suck all the marrow out of life" as Thoreau said. I support the charity Diversity Role Models which works to combat homophobic, biphobic and transphobic bullying. I recently completed the world’s toughest ski race to raise £10,125 for Alzheimer's Research as my father-in-law was profoundly ill with Alzheimers, and I am on a constant mission to find ways to live in a way that is sustainable and environmentally friendly. I love sport, fitness, reading, gardening, business, podcasting, and being with my cat and our scampish little rescue dog, Kami from Romania.

