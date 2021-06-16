5 Steps to Building a Strong and Efficient Team

Many factors determine your company’s success. Some of them are your initial capital, understanding of the marketplace, and ability to innovate.

However, none of these factors matters if you do not hire the right employees and build a strong team.

Here are a few ways to build a high-performing team.

Set Clear Expectations from Day One

New workers arrive at your company as blank slates. To acclimatize fast, they will observe how their coworkers behave.

Turn that to your advantage. Be honest with your new employees. Set ground rules and communicate your values and expectations.

Apart from explaining your short-term and long-term sales goals, you should also illustrate what kind of company culture you are trying to achieve. Do you encourage teamwork and build a culture of shared responsibility? Tell that to your employees.

When they are familiar with your company values, employees will understand what you expect from them. They will adapt faster, achieve better results, and avoid conflicts.

Respect Team Members as Individuals

Employee relationship management is essential to building a high-performing team. It is vital not to regard your workers as robots who perform day-to-day tasks.

Each employee has unique skills, interests, problems, attitudes, and backgrounds. As an employer, your goal is to cherish them as individuals. Acknowledge their professional achievements, help them deal with stress, and celebrate their birthdays.

Get to know them on a personal level.

That helps you build a diverse and inclusive company culture, where every team member feels welcome. For you, that is the opportunity to attract new employees, retain your top performers, and increase overall workplace satisfaction.

Outsource Time-Consuming Tasks

Irrespective of your company’s size, outsourcing helps your employees get more done faster. It enhances team performance while helping you keep costs under control. Employees will feel more satisfied since they can focus on the tasks they enjoy.

When outsourcing business operations, it is essential to identify ones that eat up a lot of your time.

One such task is customer service. Building an in-house call center requires you to invest in customer service tools and agents. To reduce costs, many companies decide to outsource customer support.

Virtual assistants are available to your customers 24/7, providing relevant and helpful customer service. Also, they help businesses serve multilingual communities. For example, Spanish is the second most spoken language in the country. A customer service agency hires bilingual agents that will respond to your Spanish calls with the utmost accuracy.

Reward your Employees

Employees seek affirmation of their dedication and hard work. They expect their employers to give them a pat on the back when they come up with unique business ideas, sign a new client, or meet deadlines on time.

That is why you need to establish an employee recognition program. For starters, choose the type of employee incentives. If you can afford to give financial bonuses, that is a great way to show appreciation.

However, there are many alternative options for small businesses to show gratitude. Some of them are:

Professional development opportunities

Public praise

Profit-sharing

Flexible work options

Throwing an office party

Giving away coupons and gift cards

Show you value your employees’ efforts and hard work. By reminding employees that they are appreciated team members, you will win their hearts and encourage their loyalty.

Give Each Other Feedback

Setting clear expectations is essential. Next, you need to determine whether your employees are meeting them. That is why you need to measure employee productivity and create regular performance reports.

There are many employee performance metrics to measure, including their:

Communication

Teamwork

problem-solving

work accuracy and quality

attendance and punctuality

the ability to accomplish goals and meet deadlines

Consider scheduling monthly 1-on-1s with each employee. Emphasize their strengths and weaknesses. Help them set clear goals and ask them if they need any help.

One-on-one meetups are an effective way to collect employee feedback, too. However, keep in mind that some employees may not feel comfortable talking about their problems in person. That is why you should create anonymous online surveys to gather unbiased and honest feedback from them.

Over to You

A high-performing team requires careful cultivation from an employer. Support their values, goals, and uniqueness. Build a diverse culture that celebrates individuality, inclusion, and teamwork.

Most importantly, focus on communication transparency. Set clear goals and measure employee performance. Only that way can you increase their performance.

How do you improve team strength and efficiency? Please, let us know!