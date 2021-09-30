5 Steps to Becoming Kinder

There’s no doubt that we would feel much more positive about ourselves if we were generally more kind. And as it’s a quality that can be developed, there’s no reason why we shouldn’t all work on being a little kinder to ourselves and others. Be kind means to be considerate, thoughtful or helpful. It means to show gentleness, especially in dealing with others.

Be kind whenever possible. If it’s not possible, try to find a nice alternative approach.

1 . Make an effort to notice when others are being nice

This is one of the simplest ways in which you can become kinder. When you have a conversation with someone, try to pay attention to the small ways in which they show their approval or respect for you. When someone says something positive, return the favor. When you’re getting on with your day, look out for small acts of kindness which can be returned.

2 . Pay compliments to others

In social situations, try to pay at least one compliment to another person. It doesn’t need to be extravagant, just saying something nice about how they look always goes down well. And if you notice something that the other person is wearing or carrying which you think looks good on them, tell them! They’ll be really grateful for your compliment and most likely return the favor.

3 . Don’t gossip

One of the quickest ways to lose credibility with other people is to gossip about them. If you have nothing nice to say, don’t say anything at all! Gossiping about others will only make you look bad in their eyes and prevent you from making new friends. Furthermore, if someone has something negative to say about you, gossiping about them just means that they are winning.

4 . Put yourself in someone else’s shoes

It is very easy to make snap judgements about another person based on the way they look or behave. But when you put yourself in their shoes, it becomes much harder to make these judgements. When you meet someone who you’ve not met before, try to figure out what their story is. Are they shy? Are they sad? Are they having a bad day? Making an effort to put yourself in another person’s shoes means that you appreciate them more and are much kinder towards them.

5 . Understand that everyone has different strengths

We live in a world where we are constantly being told that there is a right way of living and a wrong way. But the truth is, everybody has different strengths and weaknesses. Instead of basing your judgements on somebody’s strengths or weaknesses, try to understand the difference between their ‘a’ game and their ‘b’ game – nobody can be amazing at everything.

If we all try to be more kind , the world really would be a better place. If you have nothing nice to say, don’t say anything at all.

Also, we all know that is quite easy to be adorable for the distant circle of people, but intolerant when it comes to family. We can be this way even before we realize this. The world affects us differently, and sometimes, even family can be unkind to us.

Kindness, however, just like charity, can begin from home. Be kind to the ones you’ve got. No one is hardly ever immune to kindness. This is an old rule of thumb. When we put ourselves in people’s shoes, we can easily reduce the degree of irritation we might feel at the heat of a moment and respond more kindly.

Be kind to yourself too. It is how kindness starts after all!