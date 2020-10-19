“5 Steps That Each Of Us Can Take To Proactively Help Heal Our Country” With Jason Hartman & Shelley Meche’tte

Consider making a positive impact, because…it’s going to better YOU and the world that you live in. You’ve heard it before, we have to be the change we want to see. So if there is something that you feel you can make better…DO IT!

As part of our series about 5 Steps That Each Of Us Can Take To Proactively Help Heal Our Country, I had the pleasure of interviewing Shelley Meche’tte.

Certified Life Purpose Coach, Self-awareness Expert, Int’l Speaker and Women’s Change Agent, Shelley Meche’tte is extremely passionate and dedicated to the empowerment of women through strategized personal and professional development. She is also the founder of the women’s organization, The PowHERful Woman.

Shelley challenges women to take responsibility for the actions (both productive and counter-productive) of the person staring back at them in the mirror, while reminding them of the fact that they are POWERFUL…valuable and unique; with MORE to offer than just their physical appearance.

Shelley is the author of the books 70 Days of Happy: Life is BETTER When You Smile and PowHER Minds: Reflective Thoughts Designed for the Everyday PowHER Woman and Her Legacies. She is also a collaborative author of the book She Shall Rise: Empowerment for the Kingdom Woman.

Shelley is passionate about motivating, educating, and building the self-esteem/awareness of women; desiring to show women how to love themselves FOR REAL! From the inside, out, while offering simple strategies that will assist them in taking back control of their own lives. She believes that broken women raise broken girls who become our next generation of brokenness. Therefore, she provides the success tools needed for women to break that cycle so that they are able to walk in confidence, power and PURPOSE!

Shelley has been married since 2002 and is the mother of 2 amazing daughters.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you. Can you tell us a bit about how you grew up?

Igrew up in a single parent household. My mother married when I was around 12. She was a hard worker and sacrificed more times than I can count for her family. She always did her best to instill greatness in my brother and I. She handled her business…she got things done, which is one of the things that I learned growing up…how to handle business and get things done.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Growing up, I really loved to read. I did it as a past time. I have read so many books. I can’t say that there has been one in particular that has that has made a specific impact, because I have loved most of them, for many different reasons. One book definitely comes to mind as one of my favorites though. And that would be The Color Purple. I fell right into Alice Walker’s characters…how descriptive she was. I felt their hearts, their pain…their anger, their successes…all of it. It was a wonderful read.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

My favorite quote, is actually my own. “I’m never your competition, sometimes your collaborator, always your cheerleader”. At a very young age, I believe we are set up to believe that we have to be in competition with one another; especially young girls. Who is the prettiest…who has the prettier hair…whose body looks the best? It’s an exhausting way to grow up. And an even more exhausting way to live. When we figure out who we are, who we were created to be and the fact that our life and purpose is in no way, in competition with another person…we can release some of that unrealistic tension.

We were designed to be exactly who we are…with gifts that were tailor made for us. I believe when we focus on those things…not only do we become better individuals, but we are more open to giving to others.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

Leadership is being able to walk out what you would like for others to walk in. You have to be able to be an example of what you want (or need) to be executed. Good leadership is creating an atmosphere that others see and desire to be a part of.

Simple leadership is “showing up”. Coming with your BEST. Giving all that you have to those who are looking to you. If you don’t give the best of you…how can you expect others to give the best of them? As leaders, we also have to be able to listen to those who are looking to our leadership. We don’t know it all and suggestions from those looking from the outside is sometimes what’s needed to propel everyone to the next level.

In life we come across many people, some who inspire us, some who change us and some who make us better people. Is there a person or people who have helped you get to where you are today? Can you share a story?

My family is the reason that I can do what I do. My family inspires me to stretch myself, even when I may not want to. They remind me that I’m here for something beyond myself and that if I don’t rise, others will never be able to find what they are in need of.

They also help me, balance “me”, by providing the “get-away” needed to refresh me. I am refreshed when I am able to spend time with my family, not only loving on them…but allowing them to love on me as well.

Like my mom, I too was a single parent for a while, I understood how to “take care of business” and “get things done”. But also like my mom…many times I neglected what was needed for ME, to make sure that I was taken care of, just as much as those that I was taking care of. I had to learn that loving me …and me alone, is needed sometimes…and it’s my family that reminds and inspires me in all of those areas.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. The United States is currently facing a series of unprecedented crises. So many of us see the news and ask how we can help. We’d love to talk about the steps that each of us can take to help heal our county, in our own way. Which particular crisis would you like to discuss with us today? Why does that resonate with you so much?

I want to discuss the personal things that we can do in order to heal our country. Many times we look at the outside of what needs to be done, when the true work starts within. Healing from our country’s injustices, is going to take a level of self-reflection…and HONESTY! And each individual will have to decide if they are ready…and willing to tear the layer of the onion back to get to the core of who they are.

This is likely a huge topic. But briefly, can you share your view on how this crisis evolved to the boiling point that it’s at now?

The crisis is injustice and the delusion of what some feel is their right to supremacy. Mistreated individuals will always reach a boiling point, sometimes to the point of rebellion. But this does not have to be our world. When we learn to look within to find and deal with our own frailties and toxic thought patterns…we begin to open our minds to a greater possibility of inclusivity and equality.

Can you tell our readers a bit about your experience either working on this cause or your experience being impacted by it? Can you share a story with us?

Unfortunately, I am impacted by injustice every day. I am a Black woman living in a society that sees me as “less-than”. I come from an amazing and beautiful Black family, with incredible Black children and a loving Black husband. Our lives are filled with unjustified attacks, hatred, anger, being overlooked, not given fair opportunities…and the list goes on.

Everyone wants a solution…a healing for our nation, but many do not want to look at the cause of the brokenness. In order for our world to change and to become better, we will all need to first confront our own prejudices and work through them.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share your “5 Steps That Each Of Us Can Take To Proactively Help Heal Our Country”. Kindly share a story or example for each.

Admission : Before anything can change in our society, honest self-reflection will be needed. Those with supremacist mentalities will need to admit the toxicity of their views and those in authoritative positions need to be removed. That type of toxicity is a complete danger. We must confront our own prejudices and be honest enough to evaluate whether or not they are harmful. Nothing changes outwardly, until things change inwardly. Admission is the beginning of that change.

Apologize : An apology can go a long way. Although we cannot apologize to everyone whom we have hurt, we can go back to at least one person to let them know that our actions (due to our thinking) was wrong. Sincere apologies open the door to understanding and listening. Without verbally admitting that our way may not have been the best way, we continue the silence that (in the case of injustice) could potentially become deadly.

Re-Learn : People with toxic views need to be willing to re-learn how they see others who aren't like them. No one is born with "isms". Racism, Colorism, Classism and so on. These things are taught. And things change when we are willing to no longer hang onto ideologies that are unjustly harmful towards others. We must be willing to look beyond our small, narrow circles and be willing to see people, just as…people.

Teach : Teach our next generation, a new way to love and co-exist with one another. This current generation won't always be here. Is this what you want to leave your grandchildren and great-grandchildren with? If not, show them a new way…that ALL life is precious and ALL people are equal. Show them the strength and beauty of change and equality. Our legacies outlive us. Give the next generation something to be proud of.

Justice: The best way for this pain to end…is for justice to begin! This is also where healing is going to take place. Citizens have to be able to believe in a system that is fair to ALL people.

We have to stop making excuses for those using authority to destroy an already severely weak system. Stop protecting the guilty and punishing the innocent. If we truly want the healing process of our world to not only be put in motion now, but to continue to move forward, we must make people responsible for their actions, giving proper consequences for their crimes. The question isn’t if we can heal as a society, but rather…will we…by doing the right thing…by all people?

It’s very nice to suggest ideas, but what can we do to make these ideas a reality? What specific steps can you suggest to make these ideas actually happen? Are there things that the community can do to help you promote these ideas?

Some things that we can do individually is, get to know people who do not look like us. Again…begin to look at others just as “people”. That’s what we all are…people. Let’s communicate with that thought in mind.

Then, do your part by voting. Many toxic individuals are in office, because many people decided not to vote. Get involved in your community. Be a part of local changes. Know who your city and state are being represented by and be active in city meetings. Knowing what’s happening in your neighborhood can make a huge difference in what happens in your neighborhood.

We are going through a rough period now. Are you optimistic that this issue can eventually be resolved? Can you explain?

As difficult as it may be…I choose to have faith in people. I have faith that eventually we will all come to the knowledge that hatred is the greatest waste of energy and time. I am hopeful that one day, race, religion, social status, etc will no longer be the reason we are unable to get along but that the heart of a man/woman will be the main factor of how we accept one another.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

Consider making a positive impact, because…it’s going to better YOU and the world that you live in. You’ve heard it before, we have to be the change we want to see. So if there is something that you feel you can make better…DO IT!

Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would love a sit down with DeVon Franklin and Megan Good. I love them as a couple and love the light that shines within them. Being able to connect with other people of faith is a wonderful thing. Megan Good and I seem to have the same thoughts when it comes to empowerment of girls/women and DeVon Franklin isn’t just an industry influencer, he a man of God. I’m a woman of God. My family is a family of God. And I would love to sit and have a conversation with another man and woman of faith who are successful in the entertainment industry.

How can our readers follow you online?

Connect with me on my website: www.ShelleyMechette.com, where they can download a free copy of my ebook 5 Daily Happiness Habits. The only way change the outward is by looking inward. And the best way to start looking inward, is by practicing Daily Happiness Habits.

Readers can also connect with me on Instagram: @ShelleyMechette.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!