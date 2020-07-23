Contributor Log In/Sign Up
5 SOUL-ALIGNED STEPS TO REACH YOUR NEXT LEVEL OF SUCCESS

How to your next level of success in a way that feels aligned with your soul

Every level of success requires a shift in our behaviors and patterns.

A new level of success, will require a new level of YOU! How wonderful is that? It’s always about constant growth and shifting.

Here are 5 simple steps for you to create that next level of success in a way that feels aligned with your soul.

Image by Heather Schwartz via Unsplash

DECIDE: Decide, demand, claim your next level right now, today. Get clear on what you want to reach and decide your next level is here.

GET TO KNOW YOUR FEARS: Write down a list of things of why you think that next level is difficult, challenging, or even impossible. Once you acknowledge the fears, you can then move forward because you realize that even though it’s a fear, it’s not enough to hold you back.

STEP INTO YOUR SOUL FLOW: Create a safe/comfort zone within your business so you can start operating in a total relaxed way and still create immense results. Start showing up in your business in your flow. In your rhythm. In the beat of life. This is your zone of genius.

BE CONSISTENT WITH YOUR ACTIONS: Make space and keep showing up day in and day out that is aligned with your goals. No matter what, you show up and take action.

ENERGY-BASED ACTIONS: Take action and follow the lead on things that feel energizing to you. Ask yourself: What am I  energized by in this (area of goal)? Follow that trail.

Lastly remember that anything that is soul-aligned and in the flow will always lead to bigger success, more impact & ultimately more money in the bank!

Try these tips and let me know how it goes!

Keep following your joy – always and in all ways!

    Stephanie Virchaux , Certified Coach | Energy Healer | Motivational Speaker

    Stephanie Virchaux is a Certified Professional Coach, Motivational Speaker, Energy Healer and founder of SV Empowerment, LLC. Stephanie’s methods are solution-focused and designed to help heart-centered professionals re-discover themselves by identifying what’s missing in their lives in order to lead a fulfilled life. Her expertise and skilled abilities stem from her unique experience that combines 10+ years in corporate working for top-recognized companies as well as her passion for mindfulness and metaphysics. Stephanie has a multi-cultural background and is tri-lingual in English, Spanish and French. In additional to her coaching diploma from the Institute for Professional Excellence in Coaching (iPec), she holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from The University of Miami and a B.A. in International Business from The University of Tampa. Stephanie thrives on transforming the lives of people who are committed to living authentically and fulfilled. She fundamentally believes that with fierce determination and conviction anything is achievable. For more information, go to www.stephanievirchaux.com

    Share your comments below.

