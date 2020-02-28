5 Soothing Night Time Rituals for Better Sleep

A sleep recession is upon us. Forty five percent of people say that lack of sleep affects their day to day lives at least once a week. Surprisingly, many Americans report poor sleep quality (instead of quantity) being their huge challenge.

Amongst the obvious fixes of turning off your technology before bed, and limiting caffeine to the morning, check out these five calming rituals that can set you up for a peaceful night’s sleep.

1. Drink a Warm Cup of Tea

While it’s important not to drink too close to bedtime, a hot cup of chamomile or bedtime tea a few hours before bed is a natural way to downshift from the day. These herbs will begin the process of putting you into a calmer, more meditative state.

2. Dim the Lights

As you drink your tea, dim the lights. Turn on those soft lamps and set the mood. This one action lets your body know that it’s time to settle down and prepare for sleep.

3. Read

Reading a light book or inspirational verses before bed is a great way to wind down and relax without the use of technology. Read by your lamp in a cozy spot in your home.

One exception to note: be careful to not get into an exciting read right before bed! You’ll look up at three in the morning wondering what happened!

4. Journal or Draw

Journaling gets all of your tangled thoughts down on paper, reminds you what you’re grateful for, and helps you reflect on what’s going well and what needs improvement in your life.

It’s the perfect stress reliever before bed. Start with jotting down three amazing things about your day, and if you struggle, just draw a picture!

5. Prioritize for the Morning

Nothing damages a good night’s sleep like worrying about what you need to get done tomorrow.

While this ritual doesn’t seem outwardly soothing, it gets your frantic thoughts down on paper. Which makes it one of the best winding down rituals to signal to your brain to shut off for the night.

So, before you shut your eyes, write down three priorities you will accomplish for the next day.

In Conclusion

“The way to a more productive, more inspired, more joyful life is getting enough sleep.” Arianna Huffington

The quality of our sleep is often determined by how we spend the last few hours of our day. So, create a soothing nighttime ritual that protects those hours and makes your wellness a priority. You’ll find your days more energized, calm, and focused.