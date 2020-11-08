5 Simple Tools to Lift You Out of the Toughest of Times

So much has been thrown at us recently that it’s hard to know how to proceed through the muck. And often, it’s easy to get wrapped up in the huge challenges that we face and the drama of the outside world.

But is it truly in our best interest to be so worried and angry? And is it still possible to thrive? When so much tension and chaos reign?

Yes, it is. Today, I’m sharing five easy tools to help dig out of the trenches. To regain perspective and continue to live your life in a way that propels you to new heights, personally and professionally. Despite outside circumstances.

1.Unplug

Step one: get off of the cycle of distraction. To regain your focus and momentum, you must step back from news, social media, and anything that triggers a negative emotional reaction. There are no shortcuts to this one. In today’s world of constant feeds, it’s impossible to climb out of the depths of toxicity while still being attached to your devices.

2. Improve Your Input

Now that you’ve downgraded all of your notifications, apps, social media, and news usage, it’s time to upgrade your positive input. As Robin Sharma says, your mind is a garden. Take care of your garden well and it will flourish. Treat it poorly, and it will become overgrown with weeds.

So, listen to inspirational podcasts, recite powerful adversity quotes, watch documentaries that teach you something, and read books that widen your perspective.

All of these positive tools will teach you a positive mindset is all you need to overcome the toughest of days.

3. Journal

Toxic emotions run rampant these days, and a journal is the perfect tool to cleanse your thoughts. Let’s say you’re improving your input, but you still harbor a lot of anger and resentment for your situation.

Write it in your journal! Get it all out until you feel the emotions ease inside of you. Journaling is a simple therapeutic exercise that will free you of the spiraling thoughts that refuse to let go.

4. Connect With Others

Humans are wired to connect with others. So, if you’re feeling like the walls are closing in, reach out to someone. Meet a friend or family member for coffee. Or Zoom a co-worker you enjoy talking to. A simple hello or positive conversation often brightens our spirits more than we realize, and it’s the little nudge that reminds us there’s still good in the world.

5. Connect With Nature

Finally, nature heals the soul. On your toughest days, DO NOT forget to get outside. Bask in the sunshine. Touch a tree. Or take a long hike in the woods. Connect your being to the earth and you’ll find a peace you can not find elsewhere.

In Conclusion

If you stick to these five tools, you’ll have a much easier time finding calm and prosperity even if the rest of the world feels angry and uncertain.

And as we change one person at a time, perhaps we can change the world with us.