5 Simple Self-Healing Techniques that you can Practice from Home for Free

Wanting to escape the daily stress of modern life? You don’t always need to lock yourself in a fancy property in Cyprus, the island of love, or take refuge in luxury spas or high-end hotels in the region. Did you know that there are some other simple and free techniques that you can do to deal with your negative thoughts and stressful circumstances? They are not necessarily complex, but they can for sure open you to new perspectives. Here are 5 simple tips for self-healing that you can practice at the comfort of your home.

Gratitude – even when life gets tough, you can always find things to be grateful for. As a matter of fact, if you take a closer look at your life, you are not lacking anything – you can walk, you can see, you are healthy, and you are still breathing! When was the last time we felt thankful for not having a toothache? Now, every time you get stressed, make a list of things that you are grateful for, and start counting your blessings. Going through this list time and again, it will help shift your focus from anxiety to peace and to serenity. A slight shift in your mind can drastically shift how you feel physically, thereby making you become more optimistic, cheerful, and balanced.

Be kind/giving/sharing – the act of giving does not need to be only saved for those special occasions we go to, or is done only within the confines of wrapped presents. What most people don’t realise is that giving itself is an extremely healing action. The incredible thing about giving or any other act of kindness you don’t have to spend money on it: sending a positive message, giving someone a hug, listening when people express themselves, or just giving positive energy, are some of the things we can do that would certainly activate a positive connection between us and the other people, making all of us feel better. When we feel hopeful and purposeful, our emotional state shifts. And when you take giving as a lifestyle, you will notice that you are being loved more, and this helps you to overcome depression.

Go for a walk – quite frankly, going for a walk is the most simple and effective way that you can self-heal. As you spend time with yourself, you can start to listen better yourself. Truth is, both our emotions and thoughts are directly connected to our bodies’ biology. When people engage in strenuous activities such as walking, swimming, running, or working out in the gym, they tend to go into the zone. They are in the state of flow. You don’t have to do all these; instead, you can try to go for a walk on a daily basis, and you will notice that your overall wellness starts to improve.

Meditation – meditation not only helps your mind, body, and soul to relax but it is also essential for self-healing. Just sit still, try to relax your mind and body. If you are new to meditation, you can try to focus on one spot such as the point of your nose, or make a “hum” sound. As you put your attention on one thing, the other thoughts will naturally fade away. Remember, the goal of meditation is not to eliminate thoughts, but rather to notice your thoughts, to observe them. That’s the first step to control your mind. As you become more aware, you will be able to capture your negative thoughts more easily, and let them go.

Breathing – we know breathing to be the intake of oxygen and removal of carbon dioxide from our bodies, but did you know that breathing can also help you self-heal? When you are relaxed, you breathe through your nose in a slow, gentle, and even manner. Now, this relaxed breathing pattern calms your nervous system and also controls the involuntary functions of the body. What’s more, controlled breathing lowers the blood pressure as well as the heart rate, which in turn leads to increased energy and feelings of calmness and wellbeing.

All these techniques do play equal roles in leading you a more fulfilled and happier life. You don’t have to go to the extreme in trying all of them. Just start with one or two, practice them on a regular basis. With consistency and persistence, you surely will notice positive changes in your life.