5 Simple Reasons Why Insurance Is Key to Business Success

For small businesses, an insurance cover offers more than just protection. These are some of the ways it can help your business thrive.

As a business owner, you may be hesitating to get an insurance cover, worrying that it’s too pricey and may eat a big chunk of your revenue. Or you’re too swamped with work and you always put it off, promising to buy one later.

Whatever your reason is, it’s time to reconsider your stance. Having an insurance policy is crucial to your business success, and here are a few reasons why:

Gives You Credibility

Credibility can make or break the success of small businesses. If your business isn’t credible to potential customers, then you’ll struggle to get any success – no matter how good your services are.

That said, you can boost your brand’s credibility, step by step, by purchasing a few insurance covers. Insurance communicates to your customers that you not only care for your business but also their wellbeing.

Take, for instance, a professional liability insurance cover. This policy protects the client when you make any mistakes that hurt them financially. With such a cover, you seem like a safe bet to potential customers – if anything goes wrong, you’ve got it covered. In return, they trust you and may recommend you to other clients.

Trust from clients breeds customer testimonials that help you attract new clients, receive repeat orders, and beat competitors.

Attracts Skilled Employees

To most owners, insurance is simply a form of protection from disasters. But this isn’t the case entirely, though. Insurance, when offered as part of a benefits package, can help attract the best employees.

In a 2018 survey by Ranstad US, 66% of workers claimed that a hefty benefits package was the most crucial factor when analyzing a job offer. A further 61% claimed they’d accept a heftier benefits package even if the salary was lower.

And at the heart of the benefits package is, of course, health insurance. Recent survey findings from America’s Health Insurance Plan show that 46% of workers hold health insurance in high regard – stating it’s either the determining factor or a major influence in why they chose their current jobs.

Armed with a rewarding benefits package and ample health coverage, you can poach top-grade workers from your competitors. Establish yourself as the best destination for employees by offering an attractive insurance coverage.

Gives You Some Peace of Mind

Running a business can be overwhelming. Chasing invoices and debts, working long into the night, and managing employees can take a toll on you. The stress that comes with worrying about your assets can further burden you, preventing you from working freely.

If you’re not careful, you can sink into the rabbit hole that’s depression. And as research has shown, depression leads to decreased productivity levels in small businesses. This depression and lower motivation also affect your employees and cause distress in the workplace.

By getting an insurance cover, you’ll have some peace of mind, knowing you’re covered from all major disasters. Talk to an agent and look for the most convenient coverage, so you can focus on your business fully.

Protects Your Human Assets

Chances are, you probably have one key employee you can’t afford to lose. Maybe it’s the tech guy making sure the company’s systems are running smoothly. Or it’s the prized salesperson fetching huge business profits through his savvy sales skills. Or it’s you, the founder, handling legal issues, supervising the entire team, and managing the office.

In case you lose your most valuable employee through an accident or illness, a ‘’Key Person’’ insurance helps you get back on your feet. With the compensation you receive, you can reward investors, clear debts, and pay other employees — avoiding bankruptcy in the meantime.

Having this policy also allows you to get capital and loans from banks. In the eyes of banks, you’re a safe option as you’ve protected your top employees.

To top it off, the ‘’Key Person’’ insurance awards top staff members for their expertise. They feel valued and in return, may work harder to repay your trust. Showing them that they are crucial to the company may retain them for a long time, too.

Protects Your Business

One disaster can quash a small business. According to FEMA, approximately 40% of small businesses close shop after disaster strikes. Lacking an insurance cover can cost you your entire life’s work, driving you to a dangerous pit of debt and bankruptcy. To avoid this crisis, get an insurance policy that covers you against most fatal events.

But what are the chances you’re struck by misfortune? In a 2016 Insureon survey, 35.2% of small businesses sustained losses that could have been eased by insurance — that’s over a third of the 1000 small businesses surveyed.

You can’t predict when a disaster happens. But you can prepare yourself for one. If you’re cash strapped, research for cheap coverage in review sites and compare quotes from different companies.