5 Signs You’re Ready for a Promotion

As a business owner, I am often asked how someone can get ready for a promotion. Employees often want to know what kinds of actions they can take to receive a promotion. The truth? It’s less about getting ready for a promotion and more about implementing daily behavior that shows, as well as tells, an employer you are ready for a promotion.

Many professionals view promotions as the ability to receive a title change and a higher salary. A promotion also means an employee will receive more responsibility and be held accountable for more assignments and decisions in their day-to-day workload. Being ready for a promotion means being ready to take the next step in your career and feeling confident and capable that you can do it.

It’s not just about whipping out the raise-worthy behavior three weeks before your review. You’ll know you are ready for a promotion, and I mean truly ready, when these five signs happen.

You’re ready for more work.

Take a look at your current workload and daily work routine. How does it look? Do you feel like you have a good handle on assignments? Do you often find yourself working ahead of schedule? Is there a fair amount of time spent on any one thing? If you have answered yes to these questions, there is a good chance you are pretty comfortable in your position.

Now is the time to ask for more new, challenging work. You may also ask where you can help your manager out and allow them to delegate projects and assignments to you.

You ask questions that display a desire to go above and beyond.

An employer may think twice about the idea of giving a promotion to a team member that never asks questions.

A sign that you’re ready for a promotion is when you ask questions. These questions may relate to the business, inquiring about where the business can do better and how the employee, as a member of the team, can contribute to its success.

You have ideas that are bigger than your role.

Amid COVID-19, I have spoken with several small business owners about various initiatives they have been able to implement in their businesses. These changes have allowed customers to safely make purchases at their establishments. Some of the business owners have credited their employees for coming up with these ideas.

Your feedback is valuable, in and out of your department. A sign that an employee is ready for a promotion goes beyond coming up with ideas in your head and keeping them there. Speak your ideas into existence. Propose strategic ideas within your role while looking at the broader company goals.

You’re consistent and committed.

Aside from overall work performance, your commitment to work should speak for itself. You’re not working to watch the clock. Promotion-ready behavior includes starting work on time and leaving at the appropriate time, focusing on accomplishing the task at hand, and committing to being all-in.

You have a good rapport with the team.

This includes everyone from fellow colleagues to executives to partners with the organization. Admittedly, you do not have to be best friends with everyone. However, you should be known for treating everyone with kindness and respect. These qualities further position you for a promotion — and for being a better human across all aspects in life.