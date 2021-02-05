Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

5 Signs You’re Ready for a Promotion

You have big ideas.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Photo by Brooke Cagle on Unsplash
Photo by Brooke Cagle on Unsplash

As a business owner, I am often asked how someone can get ready for a promotion. Employees often want to know what kinds of actions they can take to receive a promotion. The truth? It’s less about getting ready for a promotion and more about implementing daily behavior that shows, as well as tells, an employer you are ready for a promotion.

Many professionals view promotions as the ability to receive a title change and a higher salary. A promotion also means an employee will receive more responsibility and be held accountable for more assignments and decisions in their day-to-day workload. Being ready for a promotion means being ready to take the next step in your career and feeling confident and capable that you can do it.

It’s not just about whipping out the raise-worthy behavior three weeks before your review. You’ll know you are ready for a promotion, and I mean truly ready, when these five signs happen.

You’re ready for more work.

Take a look at your current workload and daily work routine. How does it look? Do you feel like you have a good handle on assignments? Do you often find yourself working ahead of schedule? Is there a fair amount of time spent on any one thing? If you have answered yes to these questions, there is a good chance you are pretty comfortable in your position.

Now is the time to ask for more new, challenging work. You may also ask where you can help your manager out and allow them to delegate projects and assignments to you.

You ask questions that display a desire to go above and beyond.

An employer may think twice about the idea of giving a promotion to a team member that never asks questions.

A sign that you’re ready for a promotion is when you ask questions. These questions may relate to the business, inquiring about where the business can do better and how the employee, as a member of the team, can contribute to its success.

You have ideas that are bigger than your role.

Amid COVID-19, I have spoken with several small business owners about various initiatives they have been able to implement in their businesses. These changes have allowed customers to safely make purchases at their establishments. Some of the business owners have credited their employees for coming up with these ideas.

Your feedback is valuable, in and out of your department. A sign that an employee is ready for a promotion goes beyond coming up with ideas in your head and keeping them there. Speak your ideas into existence. Propose strategic ideas within your role while looking at the broader company goals.

You’re consistent and committed.

Aside from overall work performance, your commitment to work should speak for itself. You’re not working to watch the clock. Promotion-ready behavior includes starting work on time and leaving at the appropriate time, focusing on accomplishing the task at hand, and committing to being all-in.

You have a good rapport with the team.

This includes everyone from fellow colleagues to executives to partners with the organization. Admittedly, you do not have to be best friends with everyone. However, you should be known for treating everyone with kindness and respect. These qualities further position you for a promotion — and for being a better human across all aspects in life.

Deborah Sweeney, CEO of MyCorporation.com

CEO of MyCorporation.com. Graduate of Pepperdine law & business schools. Multitasking mom of two sons. I'm passionate about small businesses!

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

PhotoAlto/Frederic Cirou/Getty Images
Purpose//

Should You Accept a Promotion Without a Raise?

by The Ladders
Community//

Think progress not promotion

by Christine Mayston
Community//

Only 54% of Women Have Senior Leaders as Mentors. Are You Ready to Step Up?

by Karyn Mullins

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.