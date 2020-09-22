5 signs you’re on the verge of burnout and what you can do today to reverse the damage.

Burnout is a very real problem, especially in our fast paced, high-tech world.

Even though you may have a strong support system, that support system isn’t enough when you feel like the entire weight of your success is on your lone shoulders.

This large responsibility often leads you to work 14+ hour days and lose track of what’s happening at home with your family and friends.

But is focusing so much attention on your career and getting ahead really a wise decision?

There was a time in my life when I would have answered that question with a resounding, YES!

At least that was my answer up until the time I was diagnosed with anxiety and depression. After that, I began to reassess what’s really important…my health or my career?

And as for you? If you continue to burn your candle at both ends it is only a matter of time before you are formally diagnosed with a health condition if you haven’t been already.

Achieving a work-life balance that makes you happy isn’t really a balancing act at all.

Making time for self-care and relaxation will improve your overall health and mental wellbeing.

However, if you’re feeling burnout there’s a bigger, deeper problem lurking.

The great news is, there’s a simple fix you can begin doing today that will have you on the path to recovery.

First let’s talk about the signs to look for that indicate you might be heading toward burnout.

Insomnia. If your brain can’t shut down because you’re consumed with work, your sleep pattern is getting disrupted leaving you overtired, lacking energy, and possibly lacking the mental energy to make wise decisions about life. Procrastination. Do you cringe at the length of your daily to-do list? Did these tasks once excite you but now they make you want to crawl under a rock? Procrastination leads to missed deadlines and opportunities to feel rewarded with a job well done. Fatigue. The human body is only capable of handling so much stress on limited sleep. Certainly, you’ve heard the phrase ‘burning the candle at both ends”? That’s what happens when you work yourself to the bone and don’t give your body and brain enough time to recover before starting another high-stress day. At some point your body will want to give up, causing severe fatigue and possibly other illnesses that will keep you out of the office. Changes in appetite. For some people, stress causes them to overeat; for others, stress reduces their appetites. Neither extreme is good for your body. For optimal health and mental clarity, take lunch breaks away from your desk and choose natural, healthy food choices instead of fast food. Anxiety. High stress causes anxiety, which can cause crippling fear or other physical symptoms. Keep in mind: there’s a big difference between anxiety you feel when stepping out of your comfort zone versus stress-induced anxiety that doesn’t seem to go away.

The signs of burnout are different for everyone and it’s important to understand what is really happening when you’re experiencing these symptoms.

For me burnout reared it’s ugly head in 2016 when I noticed my energy levels varied based on what I was doing that day. If it was the weekend I felt great, full of vigor and enthusiasm.

Monday’s would come and I’d wake up so exhausted that my only ambition once I got to work was to find a nice place to lie down and wait for it all to end.

So what’s the solution?

There are many different things people will tell you to do to alleviate the symptoms of burnout like practicing great self-care rituals, getting organized, and delegating things off your plate.

For example you’ll get advice like, take a bubble bath, go for a walk in nature, get away on a vacation with your family, meditate, etc. It seems the industry is saturated with all the ways we need to do a better job of “self-care.”

And while I believe that is one piece of solving the never-burnout-again puzzle, I don’t believe it gets to the root of the problem or is a long term solution.

I believe self-care is a great thing to do and I do it as often as I can, but it is not the best solution to end the burnout you are going through right now.

It is only a temporary fix because once Monday comes back around you’re right back to feeling lousy and wanting to crawl under your desk and take a nap.

The real problem is your body is sending you major warning signals letting you know you’re not living the life you were put on this earth to live.

Your body is telling you you’re not following your passion, your true purpose.

Martha Beck calls this, following your own North Star. I like to call it living your right life.

Your right life is the life that is right for you based on your deepest and truest desires and not social pressures or what someone else thinks you should be doing.

So how exactly do you figure out your true purpose or right life?

One great way to discover your truest purpose is to hire a Life Coach like me who can help you discover and claim the life you were meant to live and end burnout forever.

I will ask you questions like the ones below so you can begin to discover the path toward, and claim your right life.

List three times you experienced a very bad mood or a mood that seemed inexplicable, unjustified, or extreme. Note what was happening in your life at that time. Try to remember three times when your health was below par. What was going on in your life during each of these times? Write down three types of information that you find difficult to remember (for example, “people’s names,” “my kids school schedules,” “where I put important papers”). List times when you couldn’t sleep, slept very poorly, or slept so much you felt groggy and squalid. What was the problem in your life that caused the sleep disturance? Write down three stupid mistakes you remember making.

Note: What looks to you like inordinary stupidity is typically your deepest self trying to steer you toward your right life.

List three things that can always get you moving. (ex: “family gatherings” “going to the beach” “playing the piano” “clay sculpting”). Try to remember three times when your health seemed better than usual. What was going on in your life at the time? Where is your supermemory? What type of information are your friends and family amazed that you always remember without fail? Write down three types of activities that make you forget what time it is. Name three people who make you feel socially adept and confident, people who seem to understand you and enjoy spending time with you.

The unconscious brain communicates through symbolism when it creates dreams, language, and all forms of art.

It also communicates by acting its messages out with the body.

Not always, but far to often the symptoms of burnout are actually our deepest self letting us know there is a problem with the direction we are heading in life.

When you move away from your right life, you will experience symptoms of burnout.

When you move toward your right life you feel freedom, excitement and a sense of calm and contentment. Life will become stress free and easy.

Are you ready to claim the life you were meant to live? Let’s work together!

Even if you think you’re not capable of going after your dreams or if going after your dreams seems scary, don’t worry. I’ve got you!

I’ve helped many people overcome their fear of the unknown and chart a course toward a happier life. I can help you too!

You won’t know until you try so use the link below to schedule a FREE 1:1 strategy call and let’s get you heading in the right direction.