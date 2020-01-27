5 Signs You Should Start Your Coaching Business

You wake up in the morning with brilliant ideas for your new coaching business and you lie awake in bed at night thinking about how you could change the world from your laptop. This coaching business idea keeps coming up. It’s pulling at you and it wants your attention.

You sometimes fight it by saying things to yourself like, “Who am I to do this?” Or, sometimes you give in. You start brainstorming, making lists, and promising yourself that you’ll do whatever it takes to make this dream of yours happen.

And then those good ol’ doubts come to the surface and you start to wonder if you should even be doing this at all. You start looking around at everyone else online who seems to be doing what you’d like to do, and you start to play the comparison game.

You’re constantly going back and forth from feeling inspired to feeling like a fraud and it’s getting a bit confusing and not to mention exhausting.

Looking beyond the fears and the doubts and actually acknowledging the signs that becoming a coach is part of your life’s path will allow you to completely embody the person you need to be. The coach you were meant to be. Ready to step in and acknowledge the signs that this is what you’re meant to do? Thought so.

YOU FEEL CALLED TO DO MORE

You play multiple roles in your personal and career life and they don’t seem to fill your cup. There’s this feeling that you were put on this planet to impact lives in a positive way. You immerse yourself in self-development because you believe it’s going to help you help others and even though you don’t feel clear about what you’re supposed to do as a coach yet, you feel comfortable following the nudge because you’re confident it will lead to something beyond your wildest dreams.

YOU HAVE A STRONG PULL TO HELP OTHERS

You’re great at finding solutions and you always look on the bright side. It is in your nature to be a visionary and brainstorming is a fun activity for you. You truly believe in generosity and you feel that serving others is what you’re here to do.

YOU LOVE TO LEARN

You’re a sponge and you believe that we should never stop learning. You listen to podcasts, read, and watch videos that make you feel like you’re always taking one step further. You love to attend virtual classes and you’re excited to pass this knowledge down to future students and clients.

PEOPLE ARE ALWAYS ASKING YOU FOR ADVICE

It’s easy and comfortable for people to approach you (online and offline) and ask you for advice. You’re always willing to tell your story and happy to share any insight that could leave them feeling inspired and lighter. You love to teach and it brings you joy that people look to you for answers.

YOU’RE CONFIDENT IN YOUR STORY AND BELIEVE IT CAN HELP OTHERS

You acknowledge the fact that your story is powerful and that it will help others. You are aware that you have achieved a goal that thousands of people wish they could say the same and it brings you great joy to help them do what you’ve done.

The world needs coaches, pure and simple. Don’t hold yourself back from your life’s purpose. There are thousands of people who are looking for someone just like you to help them get to where you are today.

Don’t discredit your journey and don’t discredit your calling. This isn’t an internet sensation that’s going to go away. This is a movement. A movement of human beings who know they are here to do big things and who are ready to change the world.

