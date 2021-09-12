5 Signs That May Indicate It’s Time To Reinvent Yourself

Are you feeling a shift within?

Perhaps you’re experiencing uncertainty, looking at the close of your life’s current chapter, or becoming aware of new circumstances arising?

Feeling an internal shift can mean a life change is on the horizon.

And I have some good news…

Change is the impetus that helps us grow, so we may remember who we truly are.

According to researchers, the body replaces itself with a new set of cells every 7 to 10 years. As our body renews, so does our mind and consciousness.This provides your Self with the opportunity to be reinvented.

When the possibility for evolution presents itself, do you embrace reinvention?

Reinvention

Reinventing yourself is an exciting and powerful way to embody the natural changes that occur throughout life.

If you’re hesitant to embrace reinvention, perhaps you’re not sure it’s the right time. Or maybe you’re concerned that change might disrupt the version of your Self that you’ve already worked so hard to create. Reinvention can stir up unexpected questions, like…

Am I ready for a big change?

Is now the time to reinvent myself?

Do I have the courage to take this next step?

Last month’s article, Live With Intention: Become the Highest Version of You, covered setting intentions that transform you. Often when we set intentions, they prompt us to re-evaluate where we are and where we would like to be. Practicing these intentions can lead to reinvention.

Reinvention is all about choosing when and how to take on a meaningful change. It’s consciously deciding to transform areas of your life in ways that reflect your new beliefs. Like a caterpillar to a butterfly, reinventing yourself is an important part of growth.

However, sometimes you don’t recognize when it’s time for this shift to happen. Your body and mind are sending you signals, but you don’t notice them. You become restless, unmotivated and bored. It may be time to shed one skin for another, yet you’re reluctant to take action.

If you’re not sure whether now is the time for your reinvention…

Here are 5 signs to consider. Are you…

1.Comparing yourself to others

You constantly compare yourself to other people and wonder why they seem so much happier than you. If you notice that you’re judging your life, it could be time to shift your outlook and reinvent yourself.

2. Unhappy in the present

You find yourself spending too much time reminiscing on the past or contemplating the future. If you’re unable to stop and appreciate where you are at this moment, it might be a sign that you’re craving change.

3. Striving for perfection

As a Type-A personality, this is a quality that resonates strongly with me. Before I reinvented my Self, I was constantly striving for perfection. Unfortunately, this led me to a significant burnout. If I knew then what I know now, I would have recognized and acted on my perfectionistic characteristics before I imploded and harmed my health.

4. Beating yourself up

You are your biggest critic, and yet you can use that to your advantage. If your mindset is negative, take it as a sign to embrace positive thoughts instead. Reinvention empowers you to look at life from a different perspective.

5. Lacking Inspiration

Life has become frustrating and boring. You are looking for something to motivate you to action. Inspire yourself with a reinvention. A new mindset, a new look or a new space can change the way you view life.

Evaluate

You’ve set intentions to inspire positive change and you’ve identified the signs that it’s time to reinvent yourself. Yet, you’re still uncertain about what to do…

Take a moment to complete this evaluation. Rate each of the following with a score of 1-10 (1 is least satisfied; 10 is most satisfied):

Step 1) Ask yourself how you currently feel about each area of your life (rate below).

Step 2) Ask yourself what number you’d like to see in these same areas (rate below).

Acknowledge your results. Where do you see the greatest discrepancies between where you are and where you would like to be? Do you strive for a 10 in all areas, or do you just choose to work on a few?

Regardless of where you are in life, take the time to notice the signs that are telling you to make a change. At any point in your journey through life, you can initiate reinvention.

No matter how successful you are, you may feel a stirring within and a desire for change.

