5 Signs Of Self-Sabotage

I was an expert in the field of self-sabotage. Why do we do this to ourselves? Low self-worth. Some people sabotagebecause their sub-conscious has them believing they’re in control. You’re not. Here are the signs:

1) Dwelling in The Past

When you are reading a book, do you read the same chapter over and over again? Probably not. But when you are dwelling in the past, that is exactly what you are doing. You already know the story. By constantly replaying it in your mind, you are opening yourself up to add more salt into your wounds, which keep you in the land of self-sabotage. Stay in the present. When those thoughts come raining down, check your mindset to redirect your thoughts.

2) Fearing the Future But Not Taking Action

This is what I call, unstuck yourself. You know, when you are totally stuck in life with no idea what direction to go in? Hell, you may not even have a direction. Self-sabotage is where procrastinators and perfectionists live here (*raises hand*). When you are stuck here, remember small steps count. And if you don’t know what step to take, start with some good old self-care. That always leads you in the right direction.

3) Waking Up Late

6:35 ‘wake up’ alarm goes off. The 6:49 ‘come on wake up’ alarm goes off. Then the 7:01 ‘forget the shower’ alarm goes off. Then the 7:13 ‘holy shit wake up’ alarm goes off. Talk about anxiety. Not the best way to start your day, you’re late, you haven’t had your coffee, and you’re wearing one brown heel and one black heel. This is a simple way for you to stop self-sabotaging yourself. Wake Up!! Keep yourself set for success and honor the commitments you set for yourself.

4) Comparing Yourself On Social Media

How much energy to you spend on checking out someone else’s life on social media? Have you ever thought of where you would be in life if you spent that energy, say on self-care, working towards goals, or reading that book? Comparisonitis is the biggest form of self-sabotage. When you get stuck in comparisonitis it can leave you feeling depressed and demoralized. Stop. If it doesn’t feel good, don’t sabotage your success.

5) Imposter Syndrome

Do you feel like a fraud? Are you going through live with a lack mindset? Do you downplay your own accomplishments and convince yourself it was good luck? If you said yes to any of these, you very likely have imposter syndrome. Yes, it’s a real thing. Imposter syndrome limits your courage to go after new opportunities, explore things that interest you, and put yourself out in the world being the real you. Not an imposter, you are worthy of all the things! You are here for a reason, you have a purpose. You are better than you think, smarter than you think, and know more than you give yourself credit for. Change your mindset and remind yourself every single day.