Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

5 Signs a Talent Is Committed to a Job

When a job needs to be filled ASAP, learning to spot the candidates who’ll waste your time will save you from the stress of interview dead ends.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

So often, we talk about how to tell if you’ve been successful in an interview ­– what it is that the client is looking for. Insider ‘tips and secrets’. We don’t talk nearly as much about what’s happening on the other side of that table (or, these days, our screens).

While it’s easy to think of the interviewer as an extension of the business, they’re just a person, trying to make a huge decision. Reading between the jargon-filled lines to pick the perfect candidate is tricky – fifty or so resumes in and they can start to look pretty similar. Time is valuable, and wasting it on interviewees who look perfect on paper but pull a disappearing act halfway down the interview process is a nightmare! (And unfortunately common lately.)

When a job needs to be filled ASAP, learning to spot the candidates who’ll waste your time will save you from the stress of interview dead ends. 

Showing up

Showing up is a start. Showing up on time and presenting well is better. You want a candidate who cares enough to take the early train because this meeting and your time are important. If they can’t show up on time: red flag.

But it’s not enough to check off attendance. How are they dressed? Clothes ironed? In the era of Zoom interviews, working from home isn’t an excuse. The change of format doesn’t mean a sweatshirt is appropriate, and it definitely doesn’t show that they’re actually committed. 

But it’s about more than just the choice of clothing. What’s their body language like? Arms crossed? Open? Are they smiling? Nodding? Do they look distracted? Even if they’re saying all the right things, pay attention to their body language. If it’s not positive, chances are they’re not as excited as they’re saying.

The Extra Mile

But a shirt doesn’t make a real candidate. Look for a clear understanding of the job. Avoid an interviewee vanishing halfway through the interview process by looking for candidates who indicate real interest – the people who can list skills that are actually relevant instead of a general laundry list. Interpersonal skills? Good. Role-centric specialties? Amazing!

And even better: did they bring a portfolio? Anyone who takes the time to present relevant past work is serious and cares enough to make it onto the shortlist.

Digging in

No one is going to be an expert on a job they’ve only read about in an advert. An interview is a conversation, and if they’re serious, they’ll ask relevant questions. What does a normal day look like? What’s the office culture like? Can you show me around?

They should show a genuine interest in the answers and know which questions to ask. Any candidate who’s serious will have researched your organisation and come with real questions. If they’re really envisioning a future there, they’ll care about answers that have more depth than generic questions anyone could think of on the spot.

The Follow-up

Once the interview is over and done, it’s not really over and done. Any candidate who’s truly interested will send an email, thanking you for your time. They’ll be eager and want to find out about the next steps in the process. Anyone who doesn’t take the time to send one probably isn’t interested in taking the time to show up for another interview.

    Anna O'Dea, Recruitment Expert | Speaker | x 3 LinkedIn Global Top Voice 2016-2018 | Founder Agency Iceberg Recruitment & #LeadingLadies at Agency Iceberg Recruitment

    Recruitment expert Anna O’Dea is Founder and Managing Director of Agency Iceberg, one of Melbourne’s fastest growing recruitment companies exclusively for digital, marketing, communications, PR, digital, experiential and advertising roles. Anna has placed thousands of employees in Australia’s most prestigious workplaces, working with award-winning creative teams, brands, and global and independent agencies.

    In 2016, Anna launched the #LeadingLadies interview series that profiles C-Suite and Founder level professionals and their challenging career journeys, to empower men and women to create better change in their lives and careers. No topic is off limits, Anna covers bullying, burnout and the pay gap to start-up success, mentorship, career longevity and women negotiating equity in the business they work in.

    An expert on workplace issues, Anna is a public speaker and is regularly quoted by media as an authority on workplace culture, diversity and inclusion, equal opportunity, and is an anti-bullying and LGBTQI advocate.

    Anna launched the ‘Negotiate Your Worth’ series in 2016, which gives employees the tools to improve their negotiation skills, and holds regular #LeadingLadies events, giving the public access to the inspirational women in her network. Anna is also a judge for B&T’s ‘Women in Media’ and ‘30 Under 30’ Awards.

    Anna was awarded a LinkedIn Global Top Voice in 2016, 2017 and 2018 for the topical content she produces and the #LeadingLadies interview series. In 2018 Anna was nominated for the Optus MyBusiness Awards, "Businesswoman of the Year" Award.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Wisdom//

    This Career Coach Knows Why Potential Employers Are Ghosting You

    by Glassdoor
    Courtesy of rudall30 / Shutterstock
    Wisdom//

    6 Tips From HR Pros on What Candidates Can Do to Stand out in an Interview

    by Danielle Braff
    acing interviews
    Community//

    How to Answer the Most Popular Interview Questions

    by Elizabeth Lenahan

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.