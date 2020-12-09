Contributor Log In/Sign Up
5 Self-Reflection Questions for Meaningful New Year’s Resolution Writing

Re-centering yourself around your 2021 vision will empower you to start the New Year with focus, calm and clarity

This has been a year like no other – but when 2020 gives you LOTS and LOTS of lemons, make hot toddies! It’s finally the holiday season, after all.

So many of us are ready to put 2020 behind us, and taking the time now to stop and reflect on everything we’ve learned since March will help us get back on track in 2021 and hit our stride.

Keep the tradition of making New Year’s resolutions, even if you feel like your goals for next year are simple and small. Re-centering yourself around your 2021 vision will empower you to start the New Year with focus, calm and clarity.

As Joseph Campbell said in The Power of Myth:

There’s a center of quietness within, which has to be known and held. If you lose that center, you are in tension and begin to fall apart.

Here are five questions for self-reflection that will lay the foundation for meaningful resolution writing (yes, put them on paper!):

  1. “For what about 2020 am I grateful?” Ok, let’s be real: 2020 hasn’t been ALL bad for all of us. You’re alive and able to read this, right? Fuel positive thinking by focusing on what you appreciate about 2020. If you were impacted by layoffs, for example, hopefully you’ve been able to spend more time with loved ones, focus on personal wellness and recalibrate your career, as a result. Look for the silver lining.
  2. “Which new habits formed during 2020 do I want to keep? Which do I want to drop or minimize?” We’ve all adapted our routines due to the virus, and there are likely new habits that are part of your every day that would be beneficial to carry beyond pandemic life. And there might be ones you should drop (research shows, for instance, that alcohol consumption has increased during the pandemic…maybe just one hot toddy?). Give thought to which choices you’ve been making that would continue to serve you well in 2021 – and which you should bury with 2020 and never look back.
  3. “What would make me happier in 2021?” After months and months of social distancing, perhaps it’s reconnecting with friends. Or maybe it’s setting aside more money for emergency savings to create peace of mind. Or maybe it’s regularly doing something you’ve missed like eating out on Friday nights, watching movies on the big screen, or sitting in a crowd of music lovers enjoying a live concert together. Happiness is the highest form of health.
  4. “What is a concrete action that would bring me closer to realizing my resolutions?” Prioritize specific, measurable goals. Abstract resolutions (e.g., “find more joy in life”) are hard to fulfill. Instead, commit to doing activities that bring you joy regularly – like those you identified while thinking through question #3 (e.g., “volunteer to walk dogs at the animal shelter once a month”). If your resolution is to lose weight, don’t write down “get skinny;” use something like “run for half an hour, 5 days per week.” If it’s to advance in your career, try “complete certificate program by September.”
  5. “How can I hold myself accountable?” Accountability is key to sticking with resolutions. Bond with a friend, family member or spouse by writing down your resolutions together, then discuss your action plans to keep them. Check in with each other quarterly for mutual encouragement. Letting your resolutions live outside your mind makes it harder to turn your back on them.

Before 2021 begins, reflect on your personal growth during 2020. It was a hard year, and you should give yourself credit for your resilience. Most importantly, identify the lessons you learned and the new boundaries that need to emerge and apply that knowledge, insight and understanding to positively shape your future. New Year’s resolutions are your chance to map out a plan that you can use to reach your desired destination.

May we all cap off 2020 with a holiday season of hope, rejuvenation and relief.

    Leigh Ann Errico, Executive and Team Coach at LAeRRICO & partners

    Leigh Ann Errico founded LAeRRICO & partners in 2007. An executive and team coach, advisor, and consultant, she focuses on Executive Development, Individual and Team Coaching, and Leadership Strategy Consulting. Her collaborative style helps transform lives and careers by targeting the choices and challenges required to get results. As an organizational psychologist, she helps equip teams for peak performance by fast-tracking individual growth and optimizing group dynamics. 
     
    Leigh Ann has specialized in successfully managing Human Capital for more than 20 years in numerous industries. Most recently, she drove transformation as VP of HR with global pharmaceutical company Daiichi Sankyo. Earlier she served as VP of HR for Schering Plough (now Merck). Throughout her career she has successfully applied her experiences and knowledge in various positions at Lucent Technologies, Merrill Lynch, M&M Mars and AT&T. 

    Leigh Ann has supplemented her skills by pursuing leadership training and has achieved numerous certifications: 

    -Leadership Coaching Certification Program at Georgetown University

    -Health & Wellness Coaching Certification Program at Georgetown University (February 2021 completion anticipated)

    -Corentus Team Coaching Certification Program

    -Certified to administer The Emotional and Social Competency Inventory (ESCI) for Emotional Intelligence with the Hay Group

    -Certified to administer the Team Conversational Norms Diagnostic Instrument

    -Studied under a Master Somatic Coach to harness the powers of Sensation, Breath, Voice, Mood and Center

    Leigh Ann holds two Master’s degrees from Fairleigh Dickinson University: Organizational Behavior Psychology and Corporate Communications. Her BA in English and Human Resources Management is from Salve Regina University.

    Adult Stages of Development, based on extensive research from Harvard and Dr. Suzanne Cook-Greuter, is the cornerstone of her practice. Leigh Ann uses this experience to support leadership, cultural and performance enhancement. She regularly speaks on leadership topics that fuel inspiration, commitment, and results.

    The combination of her experiences and learnings enhance her team coaching toolkit and equip her to ignite sustainable and measurable team performance. She has designed intervention and training solutions for teams needing stronger, more relevant systems, processes and rules of engagement to support the organization, team and/or individual goals.

    As a mother of four, children are Leigh Ann’s number one priority. To that end, in 2013, she founded Wear the Cape™ as well as the kidkind foundation. Their shared mission includes promoting kindness and character in schools and communities. Both organizations have enhanced young lives with school assemblies, scholarships, free educational resources, and goodwill. For more information about Wear the Cape, visit www.wearthecapekids.com

