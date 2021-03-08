5 Self-Improvement Books to Become Your Best Self in 2021

For many, the last year has brought on a time of self-reflection and a renewed interest in self-improvement. One of the lessons 2020 taught us is that life is short and the time to live your best life is now. Statistics show that Millennials are the generation most interested in self-improvement, and these five books can help you fine tune whatever area of your life needs a little work.

A Healthier You

A year into dealing with a global pandemic and nothing is more front and center than health and wellness. Now is the time to put a focus on preventing what we can by making smarter lifestyle choices. Keep Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age by Dr. Sanjay Gupta debunks myths about aging and cognitive decline, investigates what diets and activities support brain health and dives into the different types of brain disease associated with aging. The book offers a personalized 12-week program to beef up your brain.

A Wealthier You

For many of us, 2020 depleted our energy and our bank accounts. Best-selling author and money scientist Curtis Ray’s new book, The Lost Science of Compound Interest, will show you how this simple investment tool can put you on the path to financial freedom. By breaking down a complex mathematical concept into something easily understood, even by the numerically challenged, Curtis is able to show how the law of compound interest works to help amass great wealth over time.

A Happier You

I don’t know about you, but I sure want to be happier this year than I was last year. Success coach Antonio Neves’ new book, Stop Living on Autopilot: Take Responsibility for Your Life and Rediscover a Bolder, Happier You is a roadmap to find greater joy in 2021. The book forces you to evaluate how you got to where you are and how changing your circumstances requires a shift in perspective and attitude, along with a willingness to take risks and live from a place of courage.

A More Compassionate You

Adam Grant, Wharton’s top-rated professor and best-selling author is back with Think Again: The power of knowing what you don’t know. The book challenges readers to listen like we’re wrong, let go of views that don’t serve us and embrace mental flexibility. In the book, you’ll learn how an international debate champion wins arguments, a black musician persuades white supremacists to abandon hate, and a vaccine whisperer convinces concerned parents to immunize their children. It’s the perfect book to inspire tolerance in a time that needs way more of it.

A More Successful You

Most of us hunger to succeed at work, in relationships, in sports and in life. In The Art of the Impossible: A Peak Performance Primer, performance expert and Executive Director of the Flow Research Collective, Steven Kotler, creates a map to achieve peak performance. Using the latest in neuroscience, coupled with 20 years of research, Kotler outlines the key components that lead to success in all areas of life.

If you’re determined to make 2021 an improvement over 2020, now is the time to take charge, grab a book, and make a change!