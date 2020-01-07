5 Secrets To Being Totally Confident

When people are lacking in confidence, they feel unworthy, lack self belief and don’t take the steps required to take their life to the next level. Confidence is built on choices, decisions, actions and accomplishments that feed your passion and make you feel proud and happy of whom you are.

Building confidence is without a doubt, critical, as it moves the needle for you, making almost all things possible, without confidence you can’t own your super power, and life will inevitably be a struggle.

If you want to take your life to the next level, you need to tear down the barriers that are constantly holding you back and to achieve this you need new capabilities.

It doesn’t matter if you are scaling your hundred million dollar company or starting a business, getting in better shape, raising your fees, asking your boss for a rise or promotion, or taking your intimacy to the next level, you need that high self – confidence to succeed.

Here are some powerful secrets to boost your confidence.

1 Find Your Fierce – Failure isn’t your enemy, fearing failure is what will keep you awake at night. Question your inner critic. Thoughts lie to you, they can often make you anxious, keep you up at night, mislead you, do NOT believe your dis empowering thoughts. If you have bought into your inner critic over the years it will have become over active and feed you inaccuracy. I have always asked my clients to question their negative thoughts and say to their inner critic ‘what proof do you that I will fail?’ If doubt creeps in, don’t allow it to dominate for too long.

2 Cultivate a daily self care routine – Pump the brakes, recharge, replenish. Self- care is not selfish, its discipline. Forbes revealed recently there are 2 million hashtags on #self help on Instagram and 18 million hashtags on #self care. It’s trending like crazy and it’s not all about sipping champagne in a bubble bath, it’s about creating healthy habits. Self confidence depends on a combination of emotional health, social health, and psychical health. Drink lots of water, get plenty of sleep, exercise, dress the way that makes you feel good, look after your needs. Make yourself a priority, after all you can’t give away what you don’t have.

3. Set and maintain boundaries – The more control you have of your life, the greater your self confidence. If you don’t set boundaries its likely you will feel overwhelmed, anxious and stressed, which could lead to burnout, plus you will have your days prioritized for you by others. Alongside establishing boundaries for yourself, you need to align expectations and communicate those boundaries to the people you work with, clients, customers, family members. Go easy on yourself to begin with. It took me a long time to feel comfortable setting boundaries, but when I did my self confidence rocketed, and my energy soared.

4. Maintain your own integrity – Hold onto your own values. Don’t compromise them to people please. You don’t have to go into battle or react with those who trigger you. Take stock of who you are, what you believe in, and stand your ground. Don’t shrink to fit in with others, that’s the biggest form of self – betrayal. Communicate with honesty, say what you mean, mean what you say without being mean. Double talk is a sly and slippery language we use to slither away from the truth. If you tap into your super power, it will have a way of showing you the next move at every turn. Believe in it.

5. Take an action each day that scares you – All growth requires an element of risk, because growth means going where we have not been before. When we venture into new territory, it is always risky. Building self – confidence requires doing new things, trying new ventures, striking out in a new territory, in other words taking risks. What seems routine to others may feel frightening to you. The point is not whether we are afraid, but whether we do what needs to be done, that’s the hero’s way. So promise yourself you will just do it!

What’s your take on this? Do you hold back from taking your life to the next level through lack of confidence? Do you find at times you are frittering away time and energy on tasks that don’t move the needle? Do you struggle to set boundaries and then feel overwhelmed and stressed?

Let me know by leaving a comment below. Share as much detail as possible. After all, you may give someone else a fresh perspective on things. Excited to hear your thoughts.

WHO AM I?

I’m Annie Ashdown, Author, Success Coach, Speaker and Cognitive Hypnotherapist based in London. I write about everything I’ve done wrong as a woman personally and professionally whilst out ther ein the trenches.

Clients hire me because they’ve been running so fast, in the fast lane with their GPS on, running on a treadmill expecting to get somewhere. I help them get their ship pointed in the right direction so all their energy can go towards their bigger future.

Fuzzy targets don’t get hit. Clarity equals bigger future.

I give them the success tools that tap into their full potential and help take their life to the next level.

