Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

5 Scientifically Proven Simple Exercises for Text Neck Pain Relief

Text Neck Pain Is Real. excessive use of laptops and smartphones could lead to long term neck pain and stress. But exercises gives effective pain relief.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Text Neck Pain

‘Text Neck’ is also called ‘Turtle Neck’ posture or ‘Anterior Neck Syndrome’. It is a modern term that refers to the stress and pain in the neck caused by excessive use of a hand-held device for a sustained period. It was coined by the U.S. chiropractor Dr. DL Fishman.

The usage of handheld devices is increasing all over the world. Therefore, this condition is also getting increasingly widespread. The younger generation is especially vulnerable to this condition because of its propensity to use mobile phones.

There is limited research on any musculoskeletal disorders caused by excessive use of hand-held devices. However, neck pain is not the only disorder it can cause. It can also cause;

  • Shoulder pain
  • Headache / Migraine
  • Upper back pain
  • Increase Thoracic Kyphosis
What are the Symptoms of Text Neck?

People tend to slump forward and flex their head when using a smartphone for a prolonged period. A human head is not light in weight. Pressure on the neck increases with an increased tilt to the neck. The musculoskeletal structure in the neck ensures that it can sustain weird angles and increased pressure. However, increased and consistent pressure can cause mild to moderate neck pain.

The most common symptoms associated with ‘Text Neck’ are;

  1. Stiffness in the neck when moving it after prolonged use of a handheld device
  2. Pain localized to a single spot or diffused towards the lower neck
  3. Radiating pain in the shoulders and arms
  4. Weakness in the shoulder muscles
  5. Headache or migraine

Text Neck is not as dangerous as many other musculoskeletal disorders. However, prolonged exposure may lead to disc compression, early onset of arthritis, spinal degeneration, muscle weakness, loss in lung capacity, and increase thoracic kyphosis. Negligence can even force you to seek spine pain treatment.

Orthopedic Exercises for Text Neck Pain Relief

Experienced orthopedics have devised a few scientifically-proven exercises that can help prevent text neck. Incorporate these simple exercises into your daily routine and do them one to three times a day.

  • Nodding Exercise

An exaggerated nod is a simple and effective exercise to counterbalance the text neck position.

  1. You can start by sitting at your desk or the floor with an erect back.
  2. Relax your shoulders and look up to the ceiling. Ensure your mouth is closed.
  3. Open your mouth and tilt your head a little more.
  4. Clench your jaw in this position and you may feel a stretch in front of your neck.
  5. Bring the head down and let your neck relax.
  6. Massage the sore muscles

You can repeat the exercise several times until the stiffness in your neck is gone.

  • Downward Facing Dog Exercise

This is an excellent exercise to help open the rounded and tightened muscles. The soreness in the chest and shoulders happens due to excessive tech use. Downward facing dog exercise helps relieve those issues.

  1. Start by getting on all fours. Keep your legs straight.
  2. Lift your hips high while keeping your hands and feet firmly planted on the floor.
  3. Drop your head so your neck is in a long position.
  4. Take three deep breaths and then release.

You can repeat the exercise several times.

  • Cat-Cow Exercise

Cat-cow exercise helps increase your spinal awareness.

  1. Start by getting on all fours. Keep your knees on the ground and your feet erect.
  2. Get into the ‘cat’ phase by curling your spine to the ceiling and tucking in the tailbone while exhaling. Bring your chin towards the chest.
  3. Get into the ‘cow’ phase by bringing your belly down towards the floor while inhaling. Broaden your shoulders and lift your chin towards the ceiling.

Repeat the exercise a few times while maintaining the pressure on the head and neck.

  • Padahastasana

It is also called hand-to-foot exercise. It helps stretch the neck and hamstrings.

  1. Begin by standing completely erect.
  2. Bend down by keeping your legs straight.
  3. Lift the balls of your feet and slide your hands beneath them.
  4. Press your palm with the balls of your feet and relax your head. Breathe deeply before releasing.

Repeat the exercise a few times to get rid of the soreness.

  • Chin Tuck Exercise

This is a simple exercise that can be done at your desk, any time of the day. It increases spinal awareness and helps pull your head into alignment with the spine.

  1. Begin by sitting up straight and an erect back.
  2. Align your chin parallel to the floor.
  3. Do not tilt your head and gently draw it back.
  4. Pull your head upward by elongating your neck as much as you can.
  5. Keep the jaw relaxed and hold the position for a deep breath.

Repeat the exercise to loosen your muscles and neck.

Bottom Line

Text Neck is a very common musculoskeletal disorder, especially among the young generation. Prevention through exercise is the best thing you can do to combat this pain.

    helen marshall

    Helen Marshall, Founder of Home Glamorize at Quality Resource Group

    Helen Marshall is a wife and prodded mother of two as well as writer, social media expert, home improvement & remodelling consultant. Attractive decoration is a need more than a wish of anybody. However, the problem arise when you are not sure what steps to be taken or not. In all this regard, i'm is one of those professional come writer whose proven articles can help you. Go ahead to read what she has to say.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Text Neck Is Real and It&#039;s Aging You - Solutions by Shirley Meerson, CHWC
    Community//

    Text Neck Is Real and It’s Aging You

    by Shirley Meerson, CHWC, CBT
    Community//

    Laptops, Desktops, and Mobile Devices Can Hurt

    by Iolanthe "IO" Culjak, PT, CEAS -Helping businesses reduce workplace injuries and improve employee productivity and retention.
    Community//

    5 Dangerous Mobile Phone Habits You Should Avoid Doing

    by Osamudiamen Kelvin Omere

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.