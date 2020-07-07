5 Resources to Support Black-Owned Businesses and Communities

We are currently living through a particularly unique time. All over the world, people are taking to the streets to peacefully protest and bring attention to the inequalities Black Communities face in our society. However, there are some who for personal or health reasons can’t join the protestors, because of that we have found different ways to help the movement and the Black Community. You can sign petitions, donate money, and buy from Black-Owned businesses. Technology has allowed for different resources to be created and shared to support the movement. Here are five resources you should take advantage of:

The Black Nation app launched in 2018 with the mission to help promote and market Black-Owned businesses. It is a directory to connect the owners and customers through their location. You can search by categories such as beauty, shopping, photography, food, and fitness. The great thing about this app is its new social features allow for deeper connection amongst users. It also allows businesses to create different giveaways in addition to other social features that foster more interaction.

The Black Emotional and Mental Health Collective is a group of advocates, yoga teachers, artists, therapists, lawyers, religious leaders, teachers, psychologists, and activists committed to the emotional and mental health and healing of Black communities. They envision a world where there are no barriers to Black healing by allowing them to have the access they need to take care of their emotional and mental health. The collective offers tools for education, training, advocacy, and creative arts.

The Bail Project, Inc. is an organization created to combat mass incarceration at the front end of the system. What they do is pay bail for people in need, reuniting families and restoring the presumption of innocence. Their online donations are used to bring people home, and because bail is returned at the end of each case donations made towards The Bail Project National Revolving Bail Fund are recycled to pay other bails two to three times a year.

The Anti-Racism Project was created to examine the crucial and persistent issue of racism. They offer an eight-week course with workshops that allow participants to examine the realities of institutionalized racism, internalized racism, white privilege, and the myths of immigration in order to understand how they feed ongoing racial injustice. The end goal is for everyone to implement their own personal social action plans.

Black Visions Collective has been trying to shape a political home for Black people across Minnesota since 2017. Their work is centered around healing and transformative justice principles, intentionally developing their organizations to ensure sustainability, and develop Minnesota’s emerging Black leadership to lead powerful campaigns. They want to create a world in which all Black Lives matter.

Technology has been a great tool to support Black-Owned Businesses and Communities. Those five resources are just an example of the ones you can start using to stand by the Black Community and support the movement. It is important to remember protesting is not the only way to bring attention to racial tensions. You can do your part by researching and educating yourself on different issues that affect the Black Community.