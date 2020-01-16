Along with shedding pounds and traveling more, achieving financial freedom tops the list of common New Years’ resolutionsfor Americans.

January may be well underway, but there is still time to set resolutions to help you attain financial independence before the end of 2020.

Though financial freedom looks different to different people, it generally involves having a reliable income that lets you live the life you want — be it traveling indefinitely through Bali or freeing up time to pursue your standup comedy dreams.

Previous generations associated financial freedom with retirement, but the latest generation of entrepreneurs and innovators know financial independence doesn’t have to wait until then. Just ask Kale Abrahamson, who — at age 25 — co-founded Nine University, a seven-figure program that coaches aspiring entrepreneurs on how to start a profitable Amazon business. In a recent conversation with Kale, the self-made millionaire shared 5 resolutions to help you achieve financial freedom this year:

Stay focused. “With so many ways to make money online, it’s easy to fall victim to ‘shiny object syndrome’,” says Kale. Shiny object syndrome can be defined as the tendency to chase a new idea rather than focusing on what you are doing.

It’s easy to jump from business idea to business idea without getting anything done. “Be wary of hypes,” warns Kale. “In the online world, there are constantly new, shiny startups, technologies, services, and concepts. Don’t get sucked into every wild claim or raving review.”

Instead of bouncing from goal to goal, pick one pursuit to dedicate yourself for the whole year. “Don’t worry about picking the perfect idea,” advises Kale. “Pick one and stick with it. See what happens.”

Develop good habits. Aristotle once said, “We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act, but a habit.”

Kale agrees. Whether you are launching an Amazon business, creating a content marketing business, or earning followers as an online fitness model, good habits can help you struggle less and accomplish more.

“Set a plan for each business day,” he advises. “Maybe you dedicate a few hours to your achieving your goal in the morning or at night. Over time, your habit of focusing on your goal will become stronger and stronger and eventually become instinctive.”

Like an autopilot for your brain, habits help you to perform without expending precious amounts of mental energy. All that extra mind power can be used to take on new challenges on the road to financial freedom.

Scrap bad habits. Just as it’s important to build good habits, it’s crucial to scrap the ones that are holding you back.

To identify habits that are standing between you and financial independence, notice your impulses when you get stressed or stuck. Maybe you pick up your phone and Facebook or go to the kitchen and grab a mindless snack. “Identify harmful habits that are leading you off track and ditch them now,” urges Kale.

Join the winners. To reap online success, you don’t have to reinvent the wheel. Instead, take a look at who is winning when it comes to eCommerce. “Millions of people use iPhones, millions watch Netflix, and millions shop on Amazon,” says Kale. “Why not piggyback on the success of these behemoths?”

Kale points to his own success and the success of his students on Amazon. The online commerce titan sells billions of products each year to more than 300 million active customers and more than 100 million Prime members around the globe. By teaming up with Amazon by selling your product through its platform, smart entrepreneurs can leverage Amazon’s massive customer base, incredible distribution network, and unparalleled customer service.

Stop working for work’s sake. Finally, Kale cautions financial freedom seekers from falling victim to the American tendency of working for the sake of working.

The traditional nine-to-five office job demands you fill your time with meaningless work — but staying busy isn’t the same as being successful.

“When you are working, give 100 percent of your focus to work,” advises Kale. “But when you’re not working, don’t think about work.” Working for work sakes can be one of the biggest hurdles on your path to financial freedom. The ability to take back your time and replace busywork with the things you love is one of the most enjoyable offshoots of achieving financial independence.