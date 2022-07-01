5 Reminders for Improving Your Attitude Towards Just About Anything

No matter what you want to achieve in life, it all comes down to the way that you think. Having the right mindset means the difference between success and failure, winning and losing, or happiness versus despair. With time and practice, you can actually change the way that you respond to those things that are outside of your control (as well as those things that are within your control). It’s that simple- fine- tuning your perspective. Here are five reminders to help you develop a more positive outlook in any situation:

Ask yourself if it will matter a year from now? If the answer is no, you shouldn’t waste any more of your time or energy on it. When you get stuck on the small things, you just get stuck (period). Remind yourself that whatever setback, rejection, or negativity you faced is not a reflection on you. So many things that happen to us have nothing to do with us so don’t take them personally. Separate yourself from the situation and try to look at it objectively (from the other party’s point of view). Often it has more to do with someone or something other than you. Remember that and remove yourself from the equation. Give yourself credit for what you’ve done well. When you’ve done your best and it doesn’t work out, it doesn’t take away from the fact that you’ve done your best. Make a list of all of your accomplishments, what you’ve learned, and what you can be proud of in the situation (to apply to new opportunities). Let it go. I can be a dweller- you can probably be a dweller too. But where does dwelling get us? Usually nowhere. Often, the best thing that we can do is to just learn to let it go and move on from a situation, job or a person that is not good for us. Excessive worry and stress can have many negative effects on our physical and mental health. Put yourself first and walk away. Keep moving forward. There is never a straight line towards gettting what you want. I haven’t uncovered any shortcuts or secret handshakes on my path. You’ve got to simply do the work, and you’ll often have to take a step or two back before you can take a step forward. That’s just the way that it goes so don’t fight it. Don’t forget that if it were easy, everyone would be doing it.