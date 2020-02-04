5 Reliable Tips For Creating A Highly Productive Morning Routine

The mornings. Some love them, others can’t stand them.

Regardless of your like or dislike for the mornings, an effective morning routine, done right, can maximize your daily productivity.

Here are five productive morning habits that anyone can adopt:

Step 1: Be an Early Riser

Some may argue that waking up early is not necessary for a routine, but it is hard to refute when some of the most wildly successful individuals in the world wake up early – as in, before 6am early. These highly accomplished early risers have attributed waking up early as one of their proven keys of success.

A morning routine requires time. Waking up early gives you the opportunity to get a head start before getting worn down from your daunting daily responsibilities.

Step 2: Exercise Prior to Breakfast

Staying awake and motivated throughout the day is already tough as it is, but it can seem almost impossible when you hit that afternoon wall. Aiming for at least 30 minutes to an hour of exercise every morning is a sure way to stay energized and motivated throughout the rest of the day.

It may seem tough to some, but it’s always better to workout before eating breakfast. If you can’t stand working out on an empty stomach, I recommend eating something small before you start your exercise. This way your body can burn those stubborn fats, rather than burning the energy you gain from your breakfast.

Step 3: Eat a Healthy Breakfast & Hydrate

It may seem like a no brainer, but believe it or not, this is one of the biggest struggles of the working class. Especially after you exercise, try and start the day by drinking 24oz of water and eating a balanced breakfast. Eating a healthy breakfast and being properly hydrated won’t only boost your energy levels, they will also boost your confidence and help promote making healthier decisions throughout the day.

Now what constitutes a healthy breakfast? As appetizing at it might seem, make sure you think twice the next time you reach for that granola, yogurt or packaged cereal in the morning. The common sugary diet of most working Americans can actually be counter productive. Sugar will not add to those unwanted pounds, but it will leave you feeling lethargic halfway through the day, which can be detrimental to your productivity.

Step 4: Read

Starting off your day with a learning mindset can be powerful. If possible, I recommend reading anywhere from 15-20 minutes per morning. Whether it’s reading or listening to current events or getting around to that novel you told yourself you were going to crack open months ago, these activities will stimulate your mind and provide you valuable skills you need to crush the day.

Step 5: Identify Your Most Important Task

Once you’re energized and ready to take on the day, I recommend taking a look at your calendar. It is critical that you identify what tasks need to be completed throughout the day, and when you will have time to focus on them. Once you have identified what needs to be done, prioritize which tasks are most important. This way you can take on the most challenging one first while your mind is sharp and you have the energy to do so.

Some prefer to create a to-do list while others block out working times on their calendar. Regardless of what you find to be the most effective, this step will help you take on the day the right way so you can be as productive as possible.

Conclusion

Everyone in the world spends their time differently, especially in the mornings. Regardless of how you do it, creating a morning routine that is tailored specifically to your needs and abilities will not only allow you to become more productive individual, but it will also elevate your abilities so you can make every day a successful day.