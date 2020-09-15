Contributor Log In/Sign Up
5 Reasons Your Business Should be Involved in Charity

Corporate philanthropy is an increasingly adopted trend among many small and large businesses. Investing in organization-based charity projects gives businesses an opportunity to enjoy numerous benefits. Businesses have a chance to establish their philanthropy or even partner with existing charity foundations to channel aid to a specific cause. In doing so, businesses get to enjoy […]

Corporate philanthropy is an increasingly adopted trend among many small and large businesses. Investing in organization-based charity projects gives businesses an opportunity to enjoy numerous benefits. Businesses have a chance to establish their philanthropy or even partner with existing charity foundations to channel aid to a specific cause. In doing so, businesses get to enjoy multiple benefits, ranging from boosting return on investment to gaining more market exposure.

Building Brand Awareness

By investing in corporate charity, businesses get an opportunity to get their name out there. This publicity increases businesses’ ability to penetrate better in the market. The boosted brand awareness that charitable businesses get to enjoy is further enhanced by the modern-day tech tools, such as social media. In such a case, businesses can post details relating to their corporate social responsibility projects online for increased exposure.

Boosting Networking

Thousands of businesses out there are increasingly contributing to charity on a day-to-day basis. By joining the league of companies interested in corporate social responsibility, a business gets a chance to network with relevant businesses. For instance, a business can obtain valuable leads from suppliers and even potential customers who can help boost the earnings.

Attracting and Retaining Talent

Individuals are also greatly involved and interested in donating to charity. When businesses choose to increase their focus on charity projects, they get an opportunity to attract the great talent of interested workers. Besides, companies which invest in charity projects from time to time give their workers an opportunity to get out there and engage in social activities. This is a great incentive that helps to retain great talent while boosting employee satisfaction.

Better Reputation

Every company understands the importance of having a strong market reputation. By giving back to the society, businesses get an opportunity to earn a good reputation. Such a reputation serves to the business’s advantage since companies can easily enjoy a seamless marketing experience with great return on investment.

Fulfilling Organizational Culture

More businesses today are considering the benefits of incorporating charitable giving in their organizational culture and values. Investing in charitable giving, therefore, enables these companies to fulfill their social responsibility to the society while also fulfilling the values that they uphold.

Zvi Feiner

Zvi Feiner, President & CEO at Gefen Investments

Zvi Feiner is the President and CEO of Gefen Investments located in Skokie, Illinois outside of Chicago. Zvi draws on over two decades of experience in the healthcare and real estate industry. Gefen Investments represents a group of investors seeking quality real estate assets in selected markets. Through Gefen, Zvi has guided many high-profile healthcare transactions throughout the Midwest. Today, Zvi Feiner is committed to his work with Gefen Investments as well as being involved in his local community.

Share your comments below.

