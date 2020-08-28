5 reasons why you may be struggling to find inner happiness

So many people are constantly searching for happiness outside themselves instead of within. They look to outside forces to try and fulfill their lack of joy they feel inside, only just surviving and not living. I wanted to share just 5 things on why you may be struggling to feel true happiness.

1. Lack of Gratitude

Gratitude is one of the most important practices you can take the time to do every day.

This practice will have you living in a higher vibration and seeing life from a thankful perspective and not in a lower vibrational victim state consciousness.

Practicing gratitude in each moment is super dooper amazing but when you’re starting out, finding just 1 thing a day can help you shift your thought patterns and consciousness to a more positive and high vibe state.

It is helpful to do this in the morning when you wake up and also at the end of your day with what you felt you were truly thankful for. Starting simple is key here. The simpler the gratitudes are the more humble and grounded we can become.

There are many lacking a healthy gratitude practice. There is so much to be thankful for all the time and when we fail to recognize this, we stay stuck in fear and negativity.

Just the fact that you’re able to read this with your functioning eyes, while connected to Internet, in your house is a start. It’s a luxury a lot of people wouldn’t have.

I promise you that when you start this practice, you will notice so much wonder around you constantly and shift your consciousness to a loving, peaceful state.

2. Unhealthy Perception of life

It is easy to let life get you down and it takes effort to turn it around.

Seeing terrible things happen all over the world is definitely upsetting. Things happening in your own life that are unjust is also upsetting.

But contrary to that, there are infinite amazing things happening all around us that we choose not to look at.

It is good to have some idea what is happening in the world, however watching the unhealthy and constant looping of drama and negativity in the news is one way you can change to perspective on the world. This is one way that could be making you stay in an unhealthy perception of reality.

Someone really needs to create a positive news channel… imagine…

Here are some tips on how you can shift:

Stop watching a lot of news

Find a good cause to support by donating or better still, volunteering

Occasionally research online what good things have happened that day or week or year

Having a gratitude practice

3. Having unresolved trauma

If you haven’t made peace with it by now, you may need some help to shift it. Find a trusted professional who can help you process your past so you can get on with your life in a positive way. Yes it’s hard, but what’s harder? Staying there or going there, ripping the bandaid off and releasing it to become free?

We may sometimes feel a false sense of security in the way we are living, just because that’s what we are used to, but the truth is you are suffering every day anyway. This affects your mind, body and spirit. It becomes a multilayered issue and chips away at your joy bit by bit.

So when you are ready to move on, draw the line in the sand, roll up the sleeves and say “I’m ready to be free.” It won’t be easy, but it will be worth it.

4. Lack of positive mindset training

Like going to the gym for the health of our physical body, we need to go to mind gym for the health of our mind. You deserve a healthy, happy mind.

Many of us have learned unhealthy perceptions, conditioning and programming since we were born by families, society or peers so it is important to be open to expansion and growth.

If we look at children and their child like ways, we can learn so much from their effortless joy and presence. They naturally know how to be light, carefree and happy.

We learn corrupted thoughts over time and the goal is to undo all that and eventually get to a place where we are teaching our kids to stay as they are as much as possible.

Building brain muscle by attending seminars, doing mini courses, reading, listening to podcasts, following inspiring people on social media and even gratitude helps to build that muscle by consistently tapping in to positive resources that can help you reinforce positive perspective and thought.

If we aren’t learning, we aren’t growing. There is a plethora of free information out there to tap into.

How blessed are we with the Internet? So get searching and learning, shifting and growing. I’m cheering you on…

5. Not living in the present

Living in the present means that we don’t think about yesterday, we don’t think about tomorrow, we don’t even think about 5 mins from now. We just live in a state of pure presence, squeezing the life juice out of every moment.

This is living.

A good tip when practicing this is to practice meditation. Meditation can be practiced by a sitting or lying down guided practice or just living in presence and noticing every detail of that moment to its fullest.

For example, when going for a walk you can try and notice as many sounds, smells, feelings and sights as you can.

The more of this you practice, the more you will learn to live in joy because you are noticing everything life has to offer you in each moment.

Guaranteed that a healthy practice of this, along with the other points listed above, will help turn that inner frown upside down…