5 Reasons: Why Working moms health needs to be a priority

Many women find themselves in a place where they work themselves to the point where they feel unwell for a long time. Many of these health conditions linger to the point that they find themselves hospitalized and battling with the conditions for the rest of their lives.

If you look through the lifestyle of these women, you will find definite reasons for these health conditions like unhealthy lifestyles and stressful lives. Working women almost have no breaks between work, kids, travel, and home, which means little or no time to relax.

You find them coping to a certain point but eventually, the immune system gives way, and then the body gives up. At the Conscious Mom Boss, we understand that women need to work, but we also prioritize time away from work and find rest and stress-free time to enjoy the best life has to offer.

Health is a priority for everyone, including women, but we find women, especially moms ignoring most of their needs and focusing on their work and family. Even though this sounds like a lovely gesture, it can lead to many health complications, and if we as women are not alright, the home would be all over the place.

So, you have to understand that keeping yourself healthy as a mom is important not just for you but also for your family because women are the glue that keeps the family together. The Conscious Mom Bossprogram, as the name implies, focuses on being conscious of yourself as you try being a mom as you try earning a living.

With a lot of research and many years of experience, we have been able to develop some of the best ways to live a healthy life as you try being a working and hard-working mom. Most of the tips here are lifestyle changes you can make a part of your life for better and healthier living.

5 ways of having better and healthier living as a working mom:

Having a Balanced Meal

For the human body to function properly, there is a need to have all of the necessary nutrients from veggies to salads, vitamins, minerals, carbohydrates, and protein. With all of these nutrients and more, your body can weather the storm of stress as it comes. When talking about a balanced diet, you should avoid processed foods and foods high in sodium and other preservatives because they cause health conditions like diabetes and the likes. When you need energy, these processed foods give you momentary energy but eventually, you end up getting tired and weaker than before you took them.

Exercise Regularly

The first thing I hear from women when we talk about exercising as essential for women at Conscious Mom Bossis that they are too busy to exercise. When you exercise, you move every part of your body, and this keeps you in shape. Without this, whenever you need to do more than usual, your body is not familiar with such activities, and when this happens, you find out that your body reacts, which can cause many health challenges.

When you want to start exercising, you need to take things slowly. You need to choose an activity and start on a low. A friend of mine, Carol, wanted to start exercising, and instead of her to start slowly, she ran a quarter-mile on her first day – I know you know what comes next. She relapsed, and it took almost a month before she could get back out jugging. Take out time to steadily workout, and your body would be grateful to you for the decision.

Avoid Distractions on Meals

I believe we all have been guilty of this offense at some point, but this is more often than not for some others, and I would like to tell you that it does more damage than good. The world is filled with many distractions like social media, cable, and all sorts of mobile applications keeping us busy.

When we get the slightest of times at the dinner table, all we want to do is catch up and do all we want to do either on social media or on TV, and you might not know it, but you eat more than you ought to. Your brain is in two places simultaneously, which prevents you from reading the signal that you are full, and you would not know this until you get up from the chair, which is bad for your digestive system.

Learn to Delegate Work

Most of the time, women are perfectionists, and the need to get everything right and perfect leads them to do things by themselves. This is not great for your health, and the sooner you realize that everything cannot be perfect, the better. Try delegating work to others and see how well it would work for you regarding your stress levels, family, and career.

Get Enough Sleep

Sleep is essential in life; when you sleep, the body recuperates, leaving you with a good energy deficit for the next day. So, as a working mom, you need to have eight hours of uninterrupted sleep to preserve your mental health and increase your metabolism.

Plan and Organize Your Days

For anything to be stress-free, it needs to be organized, and for you, as a working mom, you need to schedule your days weeks ahead. This can come in many forms like lists and goal setting. This helps to make some of the most stressful situations easy.

Have Some Time For Yourself

Having enough time for yourself is one thing we prioritize at the Conscious Mom Boss because it keeps you mentally relaxed. Take whatever activity you love and make it something you do just for you. This keeps you relaxed and away from all the stress of work and family.

Bottom Line

As a woman, you need to know how important you are. The world revolves around us as women, and knowing this is key to what we do at Conscious Mom Boss. Knowing your importance to yourself, your family, and the world generally requires that you learn to take yourself as a priority. This means that you need to invest in your health and make sure that you love life to the fullest rather than an adventure of stress.

As women, we all have what we want to accomplish with our lives, and giving up is not the option you should be forced to take.

