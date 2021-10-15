Did you know that travelling is super good for your mental health? And it doesn’t matter if the trip is short, long, national or international. Travelling is always good, after all, you are leaving your usual routine.

Travelling has numerous mental health benefits. This is because you are having fun, having fun, doing new things, like getting to know a new place, or going back to the same place you loved, getting in touch with another culture and even experiencing a different cuisine.

That’s why have listed the 5 reasons why travelling is good for your mental health. Check out:

1. Traveling takes away boredom

And that’s great because it also chases away depression itself. When we travel we are so excited and busy doing new things or repeating something we’ve just met that we don’t even have time to get bored.

2. Traveling provides a good night’s sleep

Sure! You spent the day walking around, having fun with so many attractions or even resting by the pool and when you go to bed, sleep comes easy. Why? Because you don’t have the daily worries.

Believe! Research has already revealed that when we travel for a few days our night’s sleep improves considerably. This is amazing, isn’t it?!

3. Traveling is good for mental health

When you travel without any worries on island-like Al Noor Island, including work, mental and emotional stress goes down or down. And that directly reflects on your mental health.

In addition, another factor that contributes a lot to improve your mental health is the dynamics of travel planning. In other words, you stimulate the brain to think about the tour, what you will do during your days off.

4. Traveling makes you in a better mood

Yes. Travelling will make you even more in a good mood. After all, you are travelling, walking, getting to know so much new or even resting that there is no room for a bad mood.

Another reason that people who travel are even more in a good mood is that during travel they take time for themselves, or for themselves and their families. In fact, getting out of the routine helps a lot in fighting a bad mood.

5. Traveling gives you more longevity

Studies have found that people who travel more tend to have a better quality of life and, therefore, are more likely to have a longer life. This is because when you travel you get away from the usual stress, you have a more rested mind, you will rest and enjoy those days more peacefully.

In other words, the more you can travel, the more guaranteed longevity you will have!