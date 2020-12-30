5 Reasons Why Podcasters Quit Podcasting & How to Avoid the Pitfalls

With the noticeable rise in a pandemic, every business is now becoming a media business. The internet has rapidly changed how customers live, shop, discover and interact with companies, almost everything in a person’s life is revolutionized by the internet.

The competition has become so fierce that businesses are no longer in business to sell products or services; but to find the audience. First step in the marketing funnel consists of creating content that draws the customer’s attention.

Podcasts are one of the great ways to gain the attention of the customer and create a brand for your business. Though it does not sound easy and simple, it is difficult to avoid common mistakes in podcasting.

Podcasting, being a very well known industry, contains countless podcasters and thousands of listeners. But, there are a huge number of smart podcasters who make mistakes that eventually leads to quitting podcasting.

Here are a certain reasons why podcasters quit podcasting and how to keep these mistakes in mind and avoid the pitfalls:

Lack of Unique Positioning

Before launching a podcast you must consume as many as podcasts as you can, within your market. This can help you create a unique position for your brand/business.

You must know every big market has some pits in it. All you need to do is find it and enter from that in a unique way. This is the place that will gain attention from the listeners. Along with that, you must also figure out what is the end goal of having a podcast. If that end goal isn’t unique, then there are chances that you lose potential clients.

Not Developing Authentic Voice

Building a podcast show that is just an extension of the personality or your business, it is essential to get noticed. You can’t change your voice every now and then and expect your listeners to be your loyal ones. Authentic voice is just the thing that audiences crave, these days.

Though it is not easy to find your voice behind the microphone, you can follow certain old school ways to find it such as sending the first take to your close friends and family members. Gather feedback. Improvise if required.

Inconsistency

Consistency is the key to success. This goes right even in the case of podcasting. Whether you are sharing stories about your personal life or you are sharing business related stories, consistency is the most effective matter.

You must have a publishing schedule beforehand and ensure that you stick to it. Announce it in your first episode itself about when you are planning to publish your podcast. Like how many times a week, for an instance, every Monday, every Friday, or Monday and Friday etc. Podcast listeners expect a new episode when you have already told them. If they don’t receive it at that time, they are likely to move on to the next podcast. It is more difficult to win a listener back than to gain a new customer.

Inconsistency is the last thing you want to deliver to your customers. Though publishing frequently comes with it’s own additional benefits, the downfall of doing the opposite is always worse than expected.

Having a Low Momentum

Maintaining the three episode rule is one of the most important parts of launching the podcast properly. The maximum impact is made when there are three podcasts published the day podcast goes live on iTunes. Listeners require more than one episode to listen before getting committed to a new show, so this three episode rule works perfectly well to gain the attention of customers. If the listeners encounter three episodes at first, they are more likely to subscribe to the podcast right away and download all three episodes.

The first eight weeks after the launch of your podcast are crucial for your podcast to gain the maximum possible attention. Because Apple includes your podcast in the New and Noteworthy category on iTunes only for eight weeks. This helps your podcast to get in front of a lot of new listeners very quickly, but this happens successfully when you launch the podcast with high momentum.

Subscribing is the end goal of podcasting nowadays. Avoid this pitfall by managing the momentum of the launch rightly. If needed hire podcast editing service providers to edit your podcast and make it better.

Weak Reviews & Low Ratings

This might not be in the controls of the podcaster but in the controls of listeners. But, maintaining the quality and thinking about the customer’s perspective is in your control. It is a lot difficult when you are just getting started and you don’t have an existing audience.

Podcasters can directly reach out to their own family and friends and ask them to leave a review on your podcast. Once you reach out to your audience, try adding call to action to your episodes.

Podcaster can always play smart and be proactive to avoid the pitfalls occurring in podcasting.