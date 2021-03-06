Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

5 Reasons Why Organizations Should Pay Attention to Change

Recent times have seen the world in constant disruption forcing people and organizations to adapt to change. The rise of the internet, social media, world policies on trade and governance and the recent Covid-19 pandemic has seen organizations bracing themselves for uncertainties. Most organizations have set up independent teams to research and assess the impact […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Recent times have seen the world in constant disruption forcing people and organizations to adapt to change. The rise of the internet, social media, world policies on trade and governance and the recent Covid-19 pandemic has seen organizations bracing themselves for uncertainties. Most organizations have set up independent teams to research and assess the impact of changes occurring in society to advise the organization on the best steps to take in preparation for these changes. Below are reasons why organizations need to pay attention to change.

1. Maintain market relevance

Case studies have proven that risk-averse organizations that were reluctant to take up change ended up extinct or taken over by proactive enterprises. Kodak was once a market giant in the video and film industry. Its failure to analyze the impact of cell phones on the sale of their cameras and reluctance in upgrading their equipment led to their final fall off from the market. When disruptions occur, the size of an organization does not matter. The ability of the organization to transform the changes to its advantage determines whether it survives for the next economic phase.

2. Retain customers

Modern-day consumers are highly informed and have choices. Customer retention requires constant research on the changing needs of customers. Organizations that fail to understand their customers’ needs are sooner or later driven out of the market. Yahoo failed to identify the need for user-friendly interfaces when on the web and the importance of fast loading speed when on the internet. It was overtaken by google which developed better landing pages and whose servers were easily accessible. This saw Yahoo eventually being bought out.

3. Increase efficiency

Organizations should take advantage of change to revolutionize their processes. When changes are incorporated, better ways of handling operations are designed which results in more efficient processes and better quality products. Innovations enable organizations to protect and retain their market segments. Companies such as Tesla are making use of changing technologies to design hybrid electric vehicles which are slowly gaining popularity in the market. Their proactiveness in incorporating technology has seen their market presence rise within a few years.

4. Improve employee retention morale

Employees are the greatest assets of an organization. Employee retention ensures business continuity as organizations will focus more on developing better products as opposed to training new employees. Organizations that embrace change give their employees a sense of security as they know their jobs are protected.

5. Acquire market leadership

Organizations that continuously develop their products and services to meet changing world trends become pacesetters in their industry. They will always be the first to make adjustments making other companies follow in their footsteps. This has the overall effect of making them dominant in their sectors.

Change is an inevitable event for every organization and the only way any organization will survive is by incorporating it into its systems.

    Diana Anudo, Writer

    Diana is a writing enthusiast who enjoys bringing out what people would rather keep to their minds!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    G-Stock Studio/ Shutterstock
    Wisdom//

    The Importance of Mindfulness As Technology Advances

    by Clif Smith
    Community//

    Connie Chesner of Armored Team Building: “Keep moving forward”

    by Tyler Gallagher
    Community//

    Connie Chesner: “Use whatever works”

    by Candice Georgiadis

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.