5 Reasons Why It’s Not Too Late to Start Your Dream Business or Career

“At any given moment, you have the power to say: This is not how the story is going to end”. – Christine Mason Miller

1. Don’t Die With Regrets

In Bronnie Ware’s book, the Top Five Regrets of the Dying, she witnessed that one of the top regrets people have on their deathbed is that they wish they had the courage to live a life true to themselves, not what other people expected of them.

How many of us have embarked on paths to please others? To follow career paths our parents wanted for us, or started a family before we were ready (or at all).

Personally, I have chosen not to have children. I occasionally question this thinking that one day I’ll regret this decision. Then I tap into my intuition. My gut. It’s then that I re-affirm something I know deep in my soul: I’m not meant (or want) to be a mother.

I realise I’ve questioned it because of society, and how we’ve been told how we should live our lives. What others expect of a married woman.

Repeat after me… ‘what other people think of me is none of my business’.

I encourage you to reflect on the reasons why you’re uncertain about starting something new. Is it because you’ll worry what other people will think? I’m sure it is. We’re only human, after all.

Affirmation: What other people think of me is none of my business.

2. Follow Your Purpose

Starting a new business or career can sometimes be a life-long dream. Whilst we were getting on with a ‘normal’ life, we put our passions on the back burner and scheduled them in for ‘someday’.

For so many, ‘someday’ never comes. Unfortunately ‘someday’ is reserved for deathbed regrets.

Let’s erase ‘someday’ from our vocabulary, shall we? Let NOW be the time you follow your passion and purpose in life.

You owe it to yourself, the world and the future you who is totting up regrets on her deathbed.

Affirmation: I owe it to myself and the world to follow my purpose

3. You’re Full of Wisdom

A lot of the time I hear people say they can’t do ‘this thing’ because there are already plenty of people doing it and they wouldn’t have a chance.

There may be someone doing something similar, but they won’t be doing it like YOU.

You have your own life experiences, wisdom, humour, empathy, creativity, the list goes on… No-one will do it like you. Honour who you are and what you bring to the table. Know that people want you – the way you say it, teach it, and create it, because it’s true.

I’m a life coach – I *think* there are a few of us around…

Affirmation: People want and need my unique voice, gifts and talents.

4. Increase Your Confidence

Learning something new not only keeps us on our toes, but increases our confidence and self worth too!

We can actually create new neural pathways in our brain when we learn something new, at any age. This not only keeps us mentally agile, but massively increases our confidence in our new career path.

The more we do something, the better and more confident we become at it. The less self doubt pops up because we continue to prove to ourselves just how good we are becoming!

Affirmation: I am confident, capable and proud of my new business/career.

5. You’ll Inspire Others

When we move towards our dreams, it takes courage and action.

People are watching.

Your children. Your grandchildren. Your niece. Your sister. Your friends. People you’ve never met.

I have people in my own life who have changed careers, started businesses and completely thought differently about their life because they’ve seen me do it. I’m so incredibly proud of this. You will inspire others to take action because they see you do it and see that it’s possible. That is such a beautiful gift to give to the world. Hope.