5 Reasons Why Employee Satisfaction Leads to Higher Customer Satisfaction

Employees are the lifeblood of every great business. After all, it is usually the team behind the brand that helps build relationships with customers. While the products and services you offer might be the initial thing that draws people to your business, it is the human element that drives home the customer experience. When treated well, employees will see that their happiness and satisfaction trickles down into every interaction with the public. Here is why:

Good Moods are Contagious

Study after study reveals a universal truth: smiles are contagious. When an employee is upbeat and positive, their attitude often rubs off on the customers they are assisting. Conversely, forced smiles and artificial interest in the customer experience comes off as inauthentic and untrustworthy. No matter how well trained an employee might be, they are more useful when they are happy.

Prioritizing employee well-being can do wonders for business. Liking the job is one thing, but it is really just one aspect of employee satisfaction – without a healthy work/life balance, burnout is inevitable. By investing in employee engagement, you can have a positive impact on your team that will no doubt lead to higher customer satisfaction, too.

Engaged Employees are More Productive

It can be stressful to tackle new projects or work towards sales goals when you do not feel like your boss has your back. When an employee feels supported in their role, on the other hand, they are more likely to engage fully with their responsibilities in the workplace. That effect carries over into the customer experience, too. When employees are satisfied and engaged, they are more likely to go the extra mile for customers.

Full of positivity and energy, engaged employees are better at resolving customer questions and concerns promptly. They are eager to provide a hassle-free experience, offering quick resolutions for common queries. In turn, your customers will feel catered to, which builds goodwill and customer loyalty in spades.

Healthy Work Environments Appeal to Customers, Too

Think about your favorite shopping experiences. Maybe you are especially fond of a little boutique that plays killer music and offers free samples. Perhaps you love the lush scents and warm smiles that always greet you at your favorite cosmetics counter. No matter your preferences, you will notice that the environment can play a huge role in your experience as a customer.

Now imagine working in such spaces. Employees who work in relaxing, peaceful spaces are more likely to exude comfortable, calm energy. Those low-key vibes will emanate from the team out toward customers. Conversely, high-pressure work environments with continually ringing telephones and constant distractions can be incredibly stressful places to earn a living. Even when kept physically separate from the public, stressful environments often bleed into the customer experience. By prioritizing healthy, relaxed workplace environments, employers can foster a space that caters to employees and customers alike.

Happy Employees Bolster Your Reputation

Company reputation is something to take into high consideration. Major corporations spend millions of dollars each year carefully crafting their public image. They gather focus group data on audience reactions to television spots and solicit feedback on their online presence. While these details can indeed be useful, stakeholders often overlook one crucial truth: all the meticulous branding in the world cannot make up for the connection each customer makes – or does not make – with the employees.

Satisfied employees exude positivity and warmth to all they encounter. When a customer receives stellar service, they are likely to spread the word about their experience. There is nothing quite like word of mouth campaigns to drive your business’ public perception through the roof. It all starts, of course, with engaged, empowered employees.

Satisfied Employees Easily Earn Repeat Business

Customers who receive friendly service are likely to return. It is a common-sense principle, but it is often easier said than done. By crafting unique customer experiences that make individual clients feel valued – instead of just another face in the crowd – employees easily win repeat business. Of course, to offer such an experience, you first need satisfied employees.

Consistent, high-quality customer experiences start with upbeat, resourceful, and passionate workers. When employees feel satisfied in their job, they are more likely to take an interest in the products and services offered to customers. In turn, happy employees are better prepared to answer questions, address concerns, and make suggestions – all critical components of excellent customer experiences.

Tying it All Together

It is admirable to want to foster a customer-centric service model for your business, but prioritizing the customer experience should not come at your team’s expense. Instead, think of customer and employee satisfaction as two sides of the same coin. When employers work to improve their workers’ job satisfaction, the benefits inevitably spill over to customers as well. Happy employees equal happy customers, leading to more repeat business, a better reputation, and higher productivity rates. It is a true win-win for everyone involved.

Andrew Tillery is the Marketing Director at MAP Communications, a leading provider of phone answering services and call center solutions for some of America’s finest companies. Hailing from Oregon and having spent several years in Washington, Andrew has a damp, green place in his heart for the Pacific Northwest no matter where he goes.