5 Reasons Why Dreaming Big is So Important

We hear it all the time. It’s plastered on the back of every elementary school bathroom. And it’s what your mom tells you when you’re unsure of your future. Dream big. In theory, dreaming big sounds great—but it’s easier said than done. That being said, without big dreams, we’ll never reach our full potential. We have to dream big to achieve our goals in life. That’s dreaming big in a nutshell, but we’re going to delve deeper with these five reasons why it’s so important.

  1. Positivity Builds Momentum

Many inspirational speakers have rephrased the Buddha’s statement, “The mind is everything. What you think you become.” When we dream big, we activate our brains to begin to notice the opportunities and possibilities we hadn’t seen before. As we continue seeing this support of our big dreams, the positivity we express brings even more connections and prospects into our reality. Our continued belief in our dreams creates momentum that builds exponentially.

  • Your Focus Shifts

As mentioned above, when you focus on the plans and tasks that will lead you to reach your dreams, you begin to notice new ways of doing things. When your focus is on finding solutions, that’s what you find. On the other hand, dreamers who keep their minds engaged with all the things that could go wrong as they work towards their goals will experience difficulties and challenges. Eventually, they’ll give up. What we focus on grows. When you are dedicated to making your dream a reality, you focus on the victories and learning experiences, which brings you more of the same blessings.

  • Resilience After Failure

Failure is inevitable, no matter how much we plan or how hard we try. It’s not something we look forward to, but when we fail as we’re dreaming big and aiming high… that’s failing forward. It’ll hurt for a second, but you’ll get back up feeling 10X stronger, more resilient, and with more knowledge than you had before. We begin to realize the only real failure is in not trying at all.

  • Time Management Becomes Important

You may not think of superior time management skills when you think “dreamer,” but those who are serious about making their best life their reality makes sure to use their time wisely. They understand that time is our biggest asset, and if they want to make things happen, they need to use that asset to their advantage.                                                                                                                                                            

  • Confidence Blossoms

Before you embarked on this journey, you may have thought it was impossible. Words like “can’t” and “impossible” were regulars in your vocabulary, but when you start shooting for the stars and seeing the results, your confidence will improve in all aspects of your life!

Heidi RichardsMooney, Sharing PR, Internet Marketing & Social Media Tips. AUTHOR Quirky Marketing http://quirkymarketingcalendar.com Publisher http://WEMagazineforWomen.com. Authors

Heidi Richards Mooney is an author, professional speaker, business coach and internet marketer. She has been networking online since early 2001. She is the author of twelve wordpress blogs / writes for dozens of others. She manages social media and website content for several clients including authors, healthcare professionals, business coaches and professional speakers. Heidi provides full and half-day in-person and online trainings to help her audiences leverage social media to get more done in less time and add to their bottom line. She provides one-on-one coaching to women who want to maximize their time and leverage Social Media to grow their businesses! Cision named her one of 50 Rich Media Influencers to follow in 2015! She has written more than a dozen books and hundreds of special reports for both her clients and her company. Her book. Quirky Marketing Calendar is in its 11th edition.

