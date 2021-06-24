How many times have you said to yourself, “I can’t do it?” or “This is too hard?”

I found myself there as I reviewed the hike my husband wanted to go on – a 6.5-mile hike down the Grand Canyon rated “hard.” (As a triathlete, let’s just say I have to push myself a bit to keep up with him.)

We are on a bucket list trip to the Grand Canyon. He wants to hike the South Kaibab Trail to Skeleton Point. The name of it alone gives you pause. (Interesting side note – in my research of the hike, I found it was not named Skeleton Point due to the high number of human deaths along the trail, but instead for the number of mules that have died there.)

This was definitely out of my comfort zone.

Your comfort zone is different than mine, but each of us have one. What is it? The dictionary defines as:

A place or situation where one feels safe or at ease without stress.

When you are in your comfort zone it is the place where things are familiar and comfortable. You feel safe and secure. It is good to have a regular pattern where you are calm and comfortable, yet it is also important to step out of your comfort zone. This is the place where you stretch and grow.

There have been many times as an entrepreneur that I have faced challenges, hard things that made me pause, and sometimes stopped me in my tracks. “Whether you think you can, or you think you can’t, you’re right.” says Henry Ford.

It takes a mindset of “I CAN” to move you out of your comfort zone. However, when you take challenges head on it makes a positive difference in your leadership and life.

Here are 5 Reasons to Challenge Yourself:

You are more capable than you think. The loudest critic in your life is often you. It takes a mindset shift to affirm yourself versus listening to the voice that says, “it is not possible.” Push your limits. You are capable. You will build resilience. Life happens and there will be times you face difficult circumstances. When you challenge yourself on purpose it builds strength and resilience to better handle future unknown problems. You will strengthen your brain. Research says when you challenge yourself to try new things or solve hard problems new brain cells grow. Doing hard things reinforces neural connections to improve memory and make a stronger brain. You will increase your self-confidence. When you challenge yourself and succeed it is a natural confidence booster – it just feels good. When you can say “I did it!” it leads to greater confidence to take on challenges in the future. You will improve your life. Each time you challenge yourself you take a step forward. Whether you have great success or completely fall on your face, you can take the lessons to learn and grow to be a better version of yourself.

So, with a little peer pressure from my husband, I made the decision to set my mind to “I CAN” for the Grand Canyon hike. It certainly was worth it. The views on this bucket list trip were jaw dropping, and I felt strong and accomplished as we stepped back on the South rim in the late afternoon.

Where do you need a little courage, and a lot of mindset today?

Believe in yourself. Then get out of your comfort zone and take on a new challenge.

You CAN.